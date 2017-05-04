Anthropologist Jane Goodall, who has dedicated her life’s work to working with chimpanzees, says she is puzzled that Ivanka Trump would use one of her quotes for her new book, Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success. Goodall said she was given no advance notice that Trump was using this quote, and is surprised, especially after Dr. Goodall likened Trump’s father, Donald Trump, to a chimpanzee. But after reading the quote chosen by Ivanka Trump, Goodall is once again speaking out, and asking that Ivanka reread it, with understanding of what Goodall meant when she wrote it.

Even though Ivanka Trump’s new book is for working women and mothers, many critics at scoffing at someone with a team to do her domestic work, writing a book of tips and self-help for mothers who struggle. Trump’s new digs with husband Jared Kushner, who also works for Trump, is the same neighborhood as the Obamas. Trump and Kushner have a large troop of maids and nannies, so Ivanka Trump doesn’t have the traditional concerns that most working mothers do.

The Jane Goodall quote that Ivanka Trump used in her new book for working mothers is about intent.

“What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.”

Dr. Goodall says that neither Ivanka Trump nor her publisher let her know that the quote would be in the book, but nevertheless, she hopes that Ivanka has thought long and hard about what the quote meant to Goodall.

“I understand that Ms. Trump has used one of my quotes in her forthcoming book. I was not aware of this, and have not spoken with her, but I sincerely hope she will take the full import of my words to heart.”

Dr. Goodall says that she hopes that Ivanka will advocate for the environment, because her father, Donald Trump, is threatening all environmental legislation. Goodall says that what we do for the environment now will effect the future of our planet.

“I hope that Ms. Trump will stand with us to value and cherish our natural world and protect this planet for future generations.”

But even though Jane Goodall seems demure, she likened President Donald Trump to a chimpanzee, in that chimps have base wants and needs, and they fight each other for dominance.

“In many ways the performances of Donald Trump remind me of male chimpanzees and their dominance rituals. In order to impress rivals, males seeking to rise in the dominance hierarchy perform spectacular displays: stamping, slapping the ground, dragging branches, throwing rocks. The more vigorous and imaginative the display, the faster the individual is likely to rise in the hierarchy, and the longer he is likely to maintain that position.”

But while Dr. Goodall has not demanded that Ivanka Trump do anything to continue to use her quotes, others are not so kind, nor subtle, like Rishma Saujani, who wrote Girls Who Code. Saujani tweeted a message to Trump after seeing her quote in the book.

“.@ivankatrump don’t use my story in #WomenWhoWork unless you are going to stop being #complicit #askivanka.”

Author Deepak Chopra also had a quote used in the book, and said that Ivanka Trump means well, yet it’s obvious he thinks she is missing the mark.

Dr. Jane Goodall says that Ivanka Trump is in a position to do such “incredible good,” but on the flipside, she and her father, Donald Trump, could also do “incredible harm.”

