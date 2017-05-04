Casey Anthony Photographed Holding A Baby, Who Let Her Near Their Child?

Casey Anthony was recently photographed holding a baby, raising the question, who let her hold their child?

As you know, Casey Anthony was acquitted of murdering her two-year-old daughter, Caylee, although the facts surrounding the case certainly don’t paint Casey in the best possible light. Murder conviction or no murder conviction, Casey would probably make anyone think twice about allowing her near their baby (more on the facts of the case in a few paragraphs).

Anyway, as TMZ reports, photographs of Casey holding a baby recently surfaced. The photos were taken in February but have only now come to light.

Back in February, Casey and some friends were having lunch at a Clearwater, Florida, restaurant when a woman at the table let Casey hold the six-month-old baby.

As it turns out, the baby is the grandson of someone important at NBC (a veteran NBC producer), and apparently, the baby’s mother and Casey have become BFF’s. As to why Casey and someone connected to NBC would be besties, TMZ notes that the Peacock Network has long been courting Casey, perhaps for a made-for-TV movie or miniseries.

Anybody who is familiar with Casey Anthony would likely have second thoughts about letting her hold their baby. Although she hasn’t been convicted of any crimes, there’s little doubt that her actions before, during, and after her daughter’s death cast quite a bit of doubt on her as a parent.

Back in 2008, according to Biography, Casey, then 22, had an argument with her parents, with whom she and two-year-old daughter Caylee had been living, and she took off.

The Twisted Case of Casey Anthony: Sifting Through the Evidence and Lies That Prevented Justice for… – https://t.co/h40HNCoXhN pic.twitter.com/Ck3CKcxuiW — trending 2day (@trending2days) April 24, 2017

A month later, Casey’s parents were called to an Orlando tow yard to pick up Casey’s car. There, they found Caylee’s car seat, toys, and a smell of decaying flesh coming from the trunk. When confronted, Casey said that Caylee’s babysitter had kidnapped Caylee.

During the investigation and search for Caylee’s body, an unflattering image of Casey emerged – an image that included her lying to police, partying, getting tattoos around the time Caylee supposedly disappeared and writing bad checks.

Caylee’s remains were found by a meter reader on December 11, 2008; Casey’s subsequent murder trial began in December 2011. Prosecutors sought the death penalty.

A jury, however, saw things differently, and on July 17, 2012, she walked away a free woman.

Since her sensational trial and acquittal, Casey has tried to stay out of the public eye. In 2017, In Touch Weekly reported that she was living in South Florida and in a relationship with Patrick McKenna, a private detective who worked as the lead investigator on her case in 2011. She is – or at least, was at the time – employed by McKenna, doing social media research and “other types of investigative work” for the private eye.

In 2016, she tried to start a photography business, but due to the infamy of her name, she was unable to get it off the ground. That year she was also spotted at an anti-Trump protest. Otherwise, she spends most of her time being bored.

“She binge-watches TV, plays around on the Internet, and doesn’t do much more than that. Frankly, it’s all pointless and aimless.”

Whether or not that’s a just fate for someone who was acquitted of murder but certainly aroused suspicions, the Inquisitr will leave to the reader to decide.

Would you let Casey Anthony hold your baby?

[Featured Image by Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel/ AP Images]