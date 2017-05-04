‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Franco, Jason, Curtis on Cassadine Island – Lucky Part Of The Puzzle?

General Hospital spoilers for May sweeps promise Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) is desperate to find clues to help Jake Spencer (Hudson West) and that has him teaming up with Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) when both finds themselves on Cassadine Island. Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) will also head to Greece to help out, and some GH fans are asking if Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) might have a role to play as well.

Franco And Jason Chase Clues to Greece

New General Hospital spoilers from Soaps She Knows predict the trip to Cassadine Island will reveal an incident from the past that offers some harsh truths about Jason, Jake, Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) and this Chimera mystery that has something to do with DNA and medical experimentation. There is no literal monster – it’s about twisted medical science. Does this tie back somehow to Lucky and Jake?

General Hospital spoilers say this trip to Cassadine Island will have no ladies invited. Jason takes off early next week for Greece and then on Monday, May 8, Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) is surprised when Franco stands her up for date night. Turns out Franco follows clues and him and Jason both head separately to Greece. Curtis heads there solo chasing a lead. Many fans hope Lucky will play a part since he found Jake on the island.

Franco and Jason Must Team Up

General Hospital viewers know how much Jason hates Franco, but that doesn’t mean he won’t need him and have to accept Franco as an unwelcome ally. General Hospital spoilers predict on Monday, May 8, Jason is focused on getting answers and goes to see island girl Daphne (Andrea Savo) whom he thinks might have some answers – and GH spoilers say she does, but can Jason get the truth?

On Tuesday, May 9, General Hospital spoilers promise Jason’s talk with her offers him some information. Then, Franco alerts Jason that he’s also there on Cassadine Island and came to help sort out the Jake mystery. Jason doesn’t like it, but there are dangers on the island, so he needs Franco’s help. On Wednesday, May 10, GH spoilers reveal Franco is forced to take drastic action to help Jason and himself out of a bind.

Curtis And Cassadine Island

Fans got some impromptu General Hospital spoilers about Curtis’ role in the Jake, Jason, Chimera mystery on the red carpet at the Daytime Emmys thanks to Curtis actor Donnell Turner who was interviewed by Diane Miller portrayer Carolyn Hennesy. The sassy red head interviewed most of the GH cast at the event and got a few spoilers. Carolyn asked Donnell for an update on what Curtis is doing and he mentioned his new romance and then Greece.

Donnell Turner told Carolyn Hennesy, “Curtis will be going to Greece to do some more PI work” and then added, “Curtis will be going to Greece by himself.” These General Hospital spoilers indicate Curtis is following a lead and has been roped into the Jake and Chimera mystery as well. Given Curtis’ close ties to Jason and Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco), this is no surprise.

Greece Then Chimera Finale At Nurse’s Ball

Brand new General Hospital spoilers from a leaked taping schedule from GH promise Franco, Jason and Curtis are all back in town for the Nurse’s Ball. Plus, a new photo from the official General Hospital Twitter account show Franco is there in his tux, so all three men survive their Cassadine Island ordeal. New GH spoilers from this week’s soap magazines indicate the mystery blows up at the Ball.

Look who's at the 2017 Nurse's Ball! @valentinifrank is putting the final touches on this year's big event; stay tuned for more info! #GH pic.twitter.com/MJRTUaIJ7x — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 2, 2017

Some General Hospital rumors have floated that Roger Howarth is leaving GH over contract issues and that he will exit in May sweeps. Perhaps the contract is settled. The pic above shows Roger looking chummy with producer Frank Valentini and Dominic Zamprogna (the actor that plays Dante Falconeri) recently replied to a fan tweet asking about Roger’s status and confirmed Roger is still on set shooting.

What Is The Chimera And How Is Jake Involved?

General Hospital spoilers promise the Chimera mystery is not literally about a three-headed beast – it’s about science, DNA, and secret experiments – which are all very Cassadine topics. This recent General Hospital spoilers article explains medical chimerism and featured a poll that overwhelmingly has readers voting that Jake and Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez) are the Chimera that share DNA.

I am right here with #GH and #Chimera Got to be those two… they are not quite right… pic.twitter.com/HrOfp2RCiP — Devon Akin (@DevonAkin85) May 4, 2017

Also, the leaked shooting script offers other General Hospital spoilers because it shows Jake is a patient at GH and Franco and Liz are there with him while hospitalized. It seems that the clues Franco went chasing to Cassadine Island paid off and him, Jason and Curtis may have found the answers. General Hospital spoilers tease Jake gets his DNA tested to reveal he’s the Chimera plus other shocking truths.

There is still a lot of action to roll out in May sweeps and the Cassadine Island adventure with Franco, Jason and Curtis kicks off Monday, May 8 according to the latest General Hospital spoilers.

WATCH: The pieces are falling into place… and they're all pointing towards a thing of legends. #Chimera #GH pic.twitter.com/Pp1qv5071H — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 1, 2017

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]