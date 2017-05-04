Mama June Is Down To 137 Pounds, And She Celebrated With A ‘Baywatch’ Photo Shoot

Mama June Shannon has undergone a complete transformation in the last year. Once, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo matriarch tipped the scales at a reported 460 pounds. Now, after undergoing weight-loss surgery (a gastric sleeve), not to mention a couple nips and tucks, Mama June says she’s all the way down to a svelte 137 pounds. To celebrate her new look, complete with boob job, veneers on her teeth, a “neck job” and surgeries to remover her excess skin, the Mama June: From Not to Hot star donned a red swimsuit and channeled her inner lifeguard.

This isn’t the first time Mama June has flaunted her figure in the famous Baywatch red one-piece. But the last time around, she was showing off her pre-surgery body, and the effect wasn’t quite the same. However, when it comes to June Shannon, she was never one to let her body type determine her self-confidence, and even back in 2015, she rocked her swimwear like nobody’s business. At the time of her 2015 red suit shoot, Mama June had already begun to shed some pounds.

This time around, though, after dropping a whopping 300-plus pounds, Mama June is really channeling her inner Pamela Anderson as she shows of both her summer body and how far she’s come on her weight-loss journey.

As E! Online reported, Mama June spent more than $75,000 to shed all of those irksome extra pounds. Of course, it’s likely that she recouped most (if not all and then some) of that money as part of the WEtv deal that went hand-in-hand with her wildly successful From Not to Hot reality show, which garnered the network some of its highest ever ratings.

According to the numbers released by her latest reality TV endeavor, Mama June was already down to 352 pounds when she started her super successful weight loss journey. Pre-surgery, the starlet was a size 18. Now, June is reportedly down to a size 4. But not without a lot of hard work on her part.

While Mama June admittedly went under the knife to achieve her final result, she also had to put in a ton of effort to reach her weight loss goals. In addition to her gastric sleeve, Mama June worked tirelessly with a personal trainer and nutritionists to drop the pounds. According to June, she now feels like the world can see who she is on the inside reflected on the outside, an awesome result for anyone who has faced a life-long struggle with their weight.

“I’ve worked my ass off, working out, getting healthy. And now I feel like becoming the person on the outside that I always felt like on the inside.”

Ironically, while Mama June is loving her new body, when she started her weight loss journey, she wasn’t dropping the pounds for herself. Rather, she was on the hunt for a “revenge body” that she could show off at her ex-husband’s wedding to his new wife. And while she pulled it off, June says that now that she’s half the person she used to be, it’s not about Sugar Bear anymore.

“My goal when I first started this weight loss journey was to make Sugar Bear kind of jealous. But it’s no longer about revenge.”

Mama June is getting a ton of support from her famous daughter, none other than Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson herself. According to Honey Boo Boo, her newly slim mom looks just like another famous hot blonde, Marilyn Monroe.

“She looks great. I’m really proud of her.”

Even so, June swears that a one-piece is as far as she’s going to take her photo shoots, and she recently swore that she’s the same June that everybody “loves and knows.” Oh, and she’s not stripping down to a bikini. Ever.

Now, in the wake of her revamped Baywatch red swimsuit photo shoot, Mama June has a new goal: keeping the weight off. According to the reality TV star, staying slim is a lot harder than shedding the weight in the first place, and it’s what she’s always struggled with. Especially now, and she claims to worry about the impact that her scale obsession may be having on her daughter.

“But maintaining it…I guess I became what you call a ‘scale whore,’ because I was constantly kind of beating myself up…I hate to say it, but Alana kind of started to be like that. I had to back off the scale, because she’s been kind of looking [at the scale, too].”

What do you think of June’s new look and her rocking of the red swimsuit? Do you think Mama June can maintain her new figure? Let us know in the comments below.

