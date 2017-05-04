Gwen Stefani is shaping up to have two strong contenders to possibly win The Voice and defeat boyfriend and fellow coach Blake Shelton.

Team Gwen may be down to just two singers, but she arguably has two of Season 12’s strongest contestants. The singer has country singer Brennley Brown and indie alternative artist Hunter Plake, who have both proven to be popular among The Voice audience.

Gwen has a big advantage over her fellow coaches, in that both of her contestants have cracked the Top 10 on iTunes this season. The only artist on Blake’s team to achieve this is Lauren Duski, while neither Adam Levine nor Alicia Keys’ team has achieved such popularity. Brennley was the only contestant to make it to the Top 10 last week, with her cover of “Long, Long Time” by Linda Ronstadt, while Hunter hit the Top 10 this week with his cover of “All I Want” by Kodaline. Traditionally, reaching the Top 10 on iTunes has signaled massive support on The Voice, as seen with past artists that have won the show, like Sawyer Fredericks, Jordan Smith, Alisan Porter and Sundance Head.

If Gwen’s contestants maintain this level of popularity with no other major contenders emerging suddenly, they could both make it all the way to the finale. If both Brennley and Hunter make it, Gwen will have a 50 percent chance of winning her first season of The Voice. However, her main adversary to a Voice championship might be her boyfriend, Blake. Considering Lauren Duski made it all the way to no. 3 on the iTunes chart this week, there is a clear fanbase for her that could also carry her to the finale.

Gwen knows firsthand that beating Blake on The Voice is a difficult task. Blake has won five of the show’s first 11 seasons, winning with Jermaine Paul in Season 2, Cassadee Pope in Season 3, Danielle Bradbery in Season 4, Craig Wayne Boyd in Season 7 and Sundance Head in Season 11. Meanwhile, this is Gwen’s third season and she has only gotten a contestant to the finale once: Jeffery Austin in Season 9, who came in fourth. This is Alicia’s second season and she has yet to win, while Adam has won three times in the past.

Gwen and her fellow Voice coaches spoke with TV Insider recently about what it takes to win the show, with the “Hollaback Girl” singer making reference to Blake’s incredible success on the show.

“It takes a village,” said Adam.

“Particularly beating Blake. He knows what he’s doing,” Gwen added.

“As long as Gwen or I win, we both win,” Alicia stated.

Gwen did suggest that she’s not super-competitive about winning the show, unlike Blake or Adam.

“I am happy for anyone that wins,” she admitted.

@nbcthevoice #lives gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

Gwen also revealed that it can be difficult finding the right song for her artists to sing that will suit their particular voice while also appealing to The Voice audience.

“I think the hardest thing for the coaches is finding a song that fits…. It’s a lot of pressure. On Easter, I [was] trying to think of songs. I wanted to turn to Blake and be like, ‘What song do you think?’ Is that cheating?”

There are only a few weeks left until The Voice Season 12 finale, despite there still being 1o singers left in the competition. Two artists will be eliminated next week, and the Top 8 will advance to the Semi-finals the following week. The Semi-finals will eliminate the bottom two artists automatically, the Top 3 will advance to the finale, and the middle three artists will get the chance to sing again for America to fill in the fourth finale spot.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

[Featured Image by Trae Patton/NBC]