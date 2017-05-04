‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers May 5, 2017: Brady Asks Eric To Rescue Nicole, Hope Onto Wyatt, Brady Codes! ,

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, May 5 reveal that Brady (Eric Martsolf) will beg his brother Eric (Greg Vaughan) to find and rescue Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Holly. Ciara (Vivian Jovanni) will introduce her new boyfriend Wyatt (Scott Shilstone) to her mom Hope (Kristian Alfonso), and long-time detective Hope’s cop instincts will kick in that there’s something amiss about Wyatt. Rafe (Galen Gering) has also been tasked with arresting Brady, and just as he shows up in the call of duty, Brady codes.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday May 5, 2017: Brady Puts Eric On The Road To Redemption: Rescue Nicole and Holly

Brady asks his brother Eric to step in for him. He begs Eric to find Holly and Nicole and to rescue them from the crazy Xander’s clutches, or more accurately the man-made cage Xander managed to erect to hold Nicole prisoner in. According to NBC’s official Days of Our Lives Twitter page, Nicole and Holly are in a dangerous situation.

Brady knows that he will be in hospital for quite a while still, and that Xander (Paul Telfer) hates Nicole and therefore he rightly fears for her life. At the same time, Eric has been having wave after wave of guilt ever since he caused the accident that took Daniel Jonas’s (Shawn Christian) life. Eric feels guilty that Brady is in hospital, and that Daniel’s heart is failing Brady since he was shot. Eric knows that it is his fault that his brother needed a heart transplant in the first place. Eric also feels guilty that Nicole lost her fiance Daniel due to him, and that it was this loss that spun Nicole out of control. As a result Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) decided not to give Holly, Nicole’s biological baby back and get a court order to finalize that Holly was now hers after being Daniel and Nicole’s chosen surrogate mother for Holly.

All this has been weighing heavily on Eric and he has been wanting to make things right with Nicole. Days of Our Lives fans will remember that Eric even went to Chloe and asked her to make peace with Nicole. He knows that Nicole needs a friend more than ever and that if Chloe were to drop the charges Nicole would be able to come home, and not be on the run from the law anymore.

So, when Brady asks Eric to rescue Nicole, how can he say anything but yes he will do it?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday May 5, 2017: Detective Hope Brady Checks Out Her Daughter’s New Beau

Ciara is so excited about her new boyfriend Wyatt, and takes the next step in their relationship by introducing him to her mother, Hope Brady. Ciara is overjoyed he knows her so well and that they have so much in common. In the meantime, it is Theo (Kyler Pettis) who has been coaching Wyatt on all the things that Ciara likes. Who knows Ciara better than her childhood friend and confidante Theo?

Hope, however, is not so taken with her daughter’s new beau. According to Inquisitr,Hope’s detective instincts kick in and she senses that there is something off about Wyatt. Will Hope get to the bottom of the shiny-as-a-sixpence smooth-as-butter Wyatt?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday May 5, 2017: Claire Struggles To Make Her Music Mark

Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) is struggling to break into the music business even after the initial success of posting her music online. Claire must still realize that the fame and fortune she seeks in the music industry is not as automatic as a post to social media.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday May 2, 2017: Rafe Arrives To Brady Coding

Rafe has been tasked with the bad cop task of arresting Brady. Rafe always seems to get the short end of the stick and he is still trying to get over having to arrest his own father Eduardo (A Martinez) after Deimos set him up. And just as Rafe shows up to arrest Brady, Brady codes.

