Katie Holmes attended the Met Gala on Monday night, May 1, and during the event, she was questioned about her rumored boyfriend Jamie Foxx.

As she walked the red carpet in a dark green Zac Posen gown with the designer at her side, Katie Holmes was confronted by Access Hollywood reporter Scott Evans, who asked her what “Jamie” thought about her look.

Although Katie Holmes has been linked to Jamie Foxx since 2013, the actress acted as if she had no idea what Evans was talking about and quickly put an end to the interview. As seen on the May 2 episode of Access Hollywood Live, Holmes gracefully parted ways with Scott after he mentioned her alleged partner and made her way up the stairs at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx faced dating rumors nearly four years ago after they were seen dancing and spending time with one another at a charity event in The Hamptons. As Us Weekly revealed in August 2013, Holmes and Foxx danced to Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines,” Lenny Kravitz’s “American Woman,” and Daft Punk and Pharrell Williams’ “Get Lucky.”

“I haven’t had such a good time in so long,” Katie Holmes reportedly told friends at the event.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx continued to spend time together in the months that followed, but the actor denied they were romantically involved.

“[The rumors] are 100 percent not true. In fact, it’s quite hilarious because we simply danced at a charity event along with a lot of other people,” Foxx said, according to a report by Page Six in early 2014. “I had Colin Powell onstage dancing [too], so they could have said me and Colin Powell were ­dating.”

The outlet also revealed Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx had allegedly spent Super Bowl weekend together in February 2014, and also enjoyed time at Foxx’s Los Angeles home.

“[Katie Holmes] flew private to California to stay with Jamie at his home around the Grammys [which took place Jan. 26],” an insider said. “Foxx’s beautiful daughter Corinne was his date for the Grammys. But he and Holmes also spent time together during Super Bowl weekend, although they attended the game separately.”

As for why the alleged couple was being so secretive about their relationship, the insider said Katie Holmes’ former husband, Tom Cruise, was a friend of Foxx. As fans of the actor may recall, Foxx and Cruise appeared together in 2004’s Collateral when Cruise was dating Holmes.

“Jamie is being careful because he has a lot of respect for Tom,” the insider added.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx continued to stay mum about their relationship for months, but in early 2015, Us Weekly shared a photo which seemingly confirmed they were dating. In the photo, Holmes and Foxx were both seated in what appeared to be a studio as they held one another’s hands.

Two years later, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx still haven’t confirmed their rumored romance, but they continue to turn up from time to time and were most recently seen enjoying a dinner date with one another in New York City. In a photo shared by Fameolous Entertainment, via AOL, Holmes and Foxx were seen sitting across from one another in a restaurant.

Around the time of their latest sighting, a report by Us Weekly suggested that the alleged couple was finally ready to “go public” with their rumored romance.

“[Katie Holmes] is tired of playing the hiding game,” a friend of the actress explained to the magazine. “They’re going to go out to dinner more and are talking about a trip to Europe.”

