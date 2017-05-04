House Republicans Pass Latest Repeal And Replace Bill To End Obamacare [Breaking News]

With a 217-213 vote, House Republicans were able to very narrowly pass their latest repeal and replace bill to bring Obamacare to an end, reports the New York Times. The bill now has to make its way through the Senate, where it is expected to face fierce opposition from Democrats and some members of the GOP.

Despite President Donald J. Trump’s previous statements about moving on from health care, House Republicans have been working on this new bill for several weeks. One of the major issues facing this bill is the lack of support from Republicans who don’t believe it goes far enough.

In a controversial move, this version of the Obamacare repeal and replace bill removes protection from individuals who have preexisting conditions. Additionally, nonpartisan experts have indicated that the bill will significantly cut the federal budget, but this would come at the cost of 24 million Americans losing health care coverage.

If the repeal and replace bill, which has been named the American Health Care Act, passes the Senate, it will dramatically change the way lower income individuals receive coverage. For example, there will be no more subsidies based on income levels, and Medicaid is expected to stop providing open-ended coverage to people in need.

Opponents of the repeal and replace effort have been vocal about some of the unexpected issues that could arise from repealing the clause about preexisting conditions. Before Obamacare, it was legal for insurance providers to charge survivors of sexual assault more money for coverage. If the current version of the American Health Care Act passes the Senate, this will become legal once again.