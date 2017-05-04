Angelina Jolie misses Brad Pitt, to the point where she would even want to call off their divorce, it has been alleged.

The mother-of-six filed the court papers back in September before claims were made that Brad was not only an abusive father, but also that he struggled with alcohol and drugs, allegations which the actor has firmly denied over the course of eight months.

Angelina Jolie and her estranged husband had not been on speaking terms since the Salt star was determined to fight for full custody of all six kids, implying that Pitt wasn’t capable of caring for his own children, which also signified the idea that Angelina thought Brad was a bad parent.

Brad Pitt gave Angelina Jolie a heads up about his GQ interview so there would be no surprises: https://t.co/pXsfQAphJt pic.twitter.com/9HBKBWWjp9 — E! News (@enews) May 4, 2017

However, things have progressively changed, starting with Angelina Jolie’s decision to relocate to Los Feliz, California, which happens to be just three miles away from where Brad lives. On top of that, sources say the duo has been back on speaking terms as of late, having agreed to do what’s best with their kids’ interest in mind.

Hollywood Life now claims that being back in contact with Brad seems to have given Angelina Jolie second thoughts regarding her initial divorce plans. Sources for the outlet claim that the 41-year-old constantly talks about Pitt to family and friends — it’s evidently clear to them that she still has feelings for her soon-to-be ex-husband.

Of course, with the allegations that she allegedly made again Brad, concerning his parenting skills, it seems rather unlikely that Pitt would even consider the idea of a reconciliation, but it should be noted that the A-list star never wanted to pull through with the divorce to start with.

Brad Pitt says he will not let things get ugly in court over his six children with Angelina Jolie https://t.co/aus0lmZm14 pic.twitter.com/PYKozrA8hU — CNN (@CNN) May 4, 2017

Brad was said to have been blindsided by Angelina’s sudden decision to file for divorce, which begs the question on whether he would still consider the idea of getting back with Jolie after all that they’ve been through at this given point.

“Angelina still misses Brad after everything that they went through. No matter what, he is still the love of her life. Her time with Brad was by far the deepest, most fulfilling relationship of her life. Those feelings didn’t just stop the day she left,” a source tells the outlet.

“There were a lot of problems but he left a major impression on her DNA. She still talks about him all the time. She will tell stories about him and the kids — it’s very sweet. It’s one of those she can’t live with him, and she can’t live without him, things.”

Frank Ocean’s music is helping Brad Pitt get through his divorce with Angelina Jolie https://t.co/jlv2pvrg9D pic.twitter.com/bl8Sam2P83 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 3, 2017

Angelina Jolie has certainly found herself in a difficult position, having made it known that she not only wanted a divorce but also obtain full custody of all six children. The picture that was painted of Brad was anything but pleasant, so could she still be forgiven now that she realizes how hard life has been without her estranged husband by her side?

As previously mentioned, Angelina Jolie and Brad are speaking again, People reported, with sources adding that they are both in a much happier place. One source even claimed that Jolie felt out of line with how she handled the split, particularly since she hadn’t even spoken to the actor prior to telling the world she was divorcing him.

Do you think Angelina Jolie still stands a chance?

[Featured Image by Jordan Pix/Getty Images]