The ‘Teen Mom’ Cocaine And Pot Scandals: Should ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Still Be Seen As Role Models?

When the Teen Mom stars started filming the show, they were seen as role models. They had all filmed their pregnancies, births, and journeys to become young mothers at just 16 years old. It was an interesting phenomenon that MTV wanted to capture, as the rate of teen mothers was growing. The show was meant to show the reality of young motherhood and it was meant to scare girls into using contraceptives. And sure, the rate of teenage pregnancies has gone down over the years that the show has been on MTV. But the idea that these Teen Mom stars are role models these days is almost laughable, especially when reports are trending on the internet about cheating, lying, and drug use.

According to a new Radar Online report, Farrah Abraham and Amber Portwood are the two latest Teen Mom stars that are linked to drug use. It’s no secret that these Teen Mom stars enjoy fighting with one another on social media and it is rare that they hold back. And the most recent fight between Amber and Farrah did bring up the fact that one of these girls has been linked to drug use. And the accusation started out when Farrah Abraham was accused of copying her Teen Mom star when it comes to flipping houses.

“First off – we flip in San Fran, 2. I love everyone wealthy or not. B***h hate & watch & take notes so you can make $. Like Amber & Matt wish they could. We do it better then everyone & my friends on HGTV & all networks will agree 2 that – Enjoy!” Farrah replied after learning that she was being accused of copying Amber and her boyfriend, Matt.

“Don’t comment on a real woman sweetheart! I gave you family bootcamp lol and I make money on my houses. I don’t lose money like your other house,” Amber fired back, according to Radar Online, adding, “This is why you shouldn’t do cocaine and drink all the time okay honey. You’re forgetting things like you know that guy you met online in NY? Keep it up and I will literally stop all this with one interview and text messages. Don’t play with a true Queen sweetheart. Try me!”

After Farrah wrote back, accusing Amber of being a hooker, Portwood revealed that she cannot forgive and forget, and the Teen Mom star wrote, “I don’t care to hype up a fight for the sake of the show and ratings. I don’t need to talk s**t to feel better about myself. If I cut somebody out of my life they don’t need to be in my life anymore.”

This isn’t the first time that the issue of drug use has been brought up. Catelynn Lowell was slammed last year on Teen Mom after covering a camera and smoking pot to deal with her anxiety and depression. Teen Mom viewers were outraged when Catelynn smoked pot in the car and some people brought up the fact that she shouldn’t be smoking and driving. Several viewers brought up the fact that she was setting a really bad example for her daughter Nova and that she should think twice before smoking and driving with her daughter in the car. In other words, the cocaine accusation from Amber is not the first time that drugs have been brought up in the Teen Mom franchise.

What do you think about these Teen Mom stars being role models to a young generation of young girls? Do you think they truly represent a young pregnant mother, who is dealing with being a mother at a young age? Or do you think the money from MTV has completely changed the point of the show?

