North Carolina Amber Alert: 15-Year-Old Cassidy Bottoms Allegedly Abducted By Two Men

An Amber Alert has been issued out of North Carolina in hopes of bringing 15-year-old Cassidy Bottoms home safely. The teen was allegedly abducted by two men from Old Oak Hollow Road in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where she was reportedly seen getting into a vehicle with the suspects. Authorities are unsure exactly what may have led up to the alleged abduction of Cassidy Bottoms, or if she may have been coerced or otherwise threatened before entering the vehicle.

As Fox 8 reports, a sibling of the alleged abduction victim saw the North Carolina teen getting into the car with her alleged abductors in the early morning hours of May 4, before the Amber Alert was issued in the case. Additionally, it has been reported that both Cassidy Bottom and her sibling know the two men who allegedly took off with the 15-year-old. It is unknown whether Cassidy was forced or otherwise coerced into getting into the vehicle before she disappeared.

Here's all of the information on the #AmberAlert for Cassidy Bottoms. We'll be updating this story all day >> https://t.co/7ZC0bPFOdQ @WFMY pic.twitter.com/rCt6ykd9EV — Maddie Gardner (@Maddie_Gardner) May 4, 2017

The vehicle Cassidy Bottoms was last seen getting into is described as a 2010 Nissan Altima. The car is reportedly silver in color with North Carolina plates BBP-4246.

According to law enforcement investigating the Amber Alert, the two men who allegedly abducted Cassidy Bottoms have been identified as 20-year-old Joffey Lee Culter and 24-year-old Deshawn Dante Townes. Both men are African-American with dark hair and eyes. Cutler is 5′ 8″ tall and was last seen wearing a black shirt. Townes is 5′ 11″ tall and was last spotted wearing glasses, a blue hat, and a blue button-down shirt.

As Missing Kids reports, Cassidy Butler is much smaller than her alleged abductors. The 15-year-old is described as Caucasian, with black hair and hazel eyes. She is just 5′ 1″ tall and reportedly weighs only 114 pounds. Bottoms was last seen wearing black Nike shoes, a black tube top and gray and pink leggings featuring palm trees. The teen also has a distinctive scar on her bottom lip. The trio was last spotted headed East on Old Hollow Road, reportedly leaving the scene of the alleged abduction.

An Amber Alert was issued in the case of the alleged abduction of Cassidy Bottoms by the authority of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS). The teen is actively sought by state authorities, as well as by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

.@myfox8 Forsyth County Deputies tell me Cutler and Townes had a fight last night and split up. Townes told police Cutler and Bottoms are in Sanford. — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) May 4, 2017

Forsyth deputies are interviewing Townes now for more information. He turned himself in to Sanford Police. Active investigation continues — Rilwan Balogun (@TheRilReport) May 4, 2017

According to Forsyth County Chief Deputy Brad Stanley, Cassidy has a known history of running away. In fact, Stanley confirms that the 15-year-old took off of her own free will only a week ago. However, because authorities were unsure whether she was forced into the car in question or left of her own free will, an Amber Alert was issued in the case out of an abundance of caution.

***Update: The Amber Alert in the case of the alleged abduction of Cassidy Bottoms out of North Carolina has reportedly been canceled. Cassidy is still missing, but new information in the case has caused law enforcement to change the status of her disappearance to simply “missing.”

Here's another picture of Cassidy Bottoms her brother shared with me. Cassidy's mother says Cutler has family in the Sanford area. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/No8322mvrz — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) May 4, 2017

As Fox 8 reports, one of the suspects in her alleged abduction has already turned himself into police. That suspect, 24-year-old Deshawn Townes, also reportedly turned over the Nissan described in the Amber Alert. However, authorities still don’t know the whereabouts of Bottoms or her second alleged abductor, 20-year-old Joffey Cutler.

Police, including the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, are still actively searching for Cassidy Bottoms and Joffey Cutler, her alleged abductor, and are seeking the public’s help in bringing the teen home safe. Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of the 15-year-old whose disappearance sparked a North Carolina Amber Alert is asked to contact the department directly at (336) 727-2112 or call 911 if Cassidy Bottoms is spotted.

[Featured Image by Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook]