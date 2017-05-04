2 Russian Bombers Enter Alaskan Territory, U.S. Fighter Jets Intercept Encounter

In the latest events surrounding prospects of World War 3 being launched, a pair of Russian bombers entered Alaskan territory on Wednesday night. Two Russian Bear Bombers were escorted for the first time by a pair of Su-35 “Flanker” jets. It’s being reported that the Russian warplanes entered Alaska’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), but were intercepted by two fighter jets from the U.S. Air Force.

Fox News reports that in another perceived act of aggression by the Russians, the bomber jets inched closer to the U.S. as tensions escalate with Russia after the U.S. launched an airstrike against Syria following the chemical attack ordered by its leader on his own people.

The four Russian planes were intercepted by two U.S. Air Force F-22 stealth fighter jets that were on patrol duty approximately 50 miles southwest of Chariot, Alaska. North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) spokesman Capt. Scott Miller revealed that the interception began at 9 p.m., ET on Wednesday; a defense source confirmed that the incident continued into Thursday.

U.S. planes intercepted 2 Russian TU-95 bombers accompanied by 2 SU-35 fighters that flew close to Alaska’s coast. https://t.co/2i87UZl49M pic.twitter.com/2K6wtS7Sn8 — ABC News (@ABC) May 4, 2017

According to the report, it was “the first time the U.S. Air Force has seen Russian Su-35 fighter jets escort Russian Cold War-era bombers near Alaska.” Officials declared that the Russian war planes were unarmed and remained in international airspace.

The defense air zone in Alaska stretches 200 miles from the U.S. coastline, ABC News reports. When foreign aircraft enters the Alaska ADIZ, the U.S. requires that they identify themselves. The Russian bombers and escort jets came as close as 50 miles from the U.S. coastline on Wednesday before turning around, a U.S. official said. Capt. Miller said the interaction with Russian aircraft was “professional” during the interception, which has been the case in past encounters. He noted that it’s not uncommon for the Russian military to conduct training sessions with different aircraft near Alaska.

In April, Russian bombers buzzed near Alaska over the course of four straight days. It was the first time that the Russians have made this move since 2014.

Newsweek reports that since 2007, the U.S. has intercepted Russian aircraft 60 times. The number of interceptions in 2015 alone was 15.

President Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week, and it was disclosed by the White House that their conversation centered mostly around the crisis situations involving the Middle East and North Korea. The phone call was characterized as a “very good one.”

Trump described the relationship between U.S. and Russia as being at an “all-time low.”

Two Russian bombers were intercepted by stealth US F-22 aircraft off the coast of Alaska on Monday https://t.co/UKrntxynsg pic.twitter.com/n8qmXalM0r — CNN (@CNN) May 4, 2017

An article published by the New York Times indicates that Russia feels “slighted” by President Trump. Vladimir Frolov, a foremost foreign policy analyst, and columnist, claims that the Russian leadership feels snubbed by Trump. Several foreign leaders have met with the U.S. president since his inauguration and have enjoyed lavish welcomes at both the White House and Mar-a-Lago, but Putin has only conversed with Trump on the phone three times. The exchange has lacked ceremony compared to meetings Trump has had with other world leaders since he became president.

“They feel slighted,” Frolov said.

Other analysts also tell the Times that Russia is “eager” for improved relations with the United States. It’s unknown when tensions will ease with Russia given the circumstances after the Syrian missile attack that Trump ordered. Chatter of World War 3 happen anytime it’s reported that Russian war jets approach the U.S. or its military at sea.

[Featured Image by Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Images]