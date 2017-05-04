‘Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout Shoots Back At Haters Who Say She Drinks Too Much

Teen Mom OG‘s Maci Bookout has been under fire for her drinking countless times, including by Farrah Abraham’s mother, Debra, who told her she needed to lay off the beer. Viewers who have noticed her drinking in excess even went so far as to pull an April Fool’s Day prank that made it appear as though Maci Bookout going to rehab was the top story on Radar Online. The reality TV star even caught wind of the rumor herself and addressed it on a recent Teen Mom OG after show, saying she has never been in rehab for alcholism.

Still, the mother of three has been blasted repeatedly for her love of beer, particularly Budweiser. The reality star loves it so much that it was even included in her engagement photos to now husband Ryan McKinney.

Others were concerned due to the fact that she wasn’t aware she was pregnant with Maverick for quite some time and appeared to have been drinking during the early stages of her pregnancy. The 1-year-old baby boy, however, appears to be incredibly healthy and happy.

somewhere with you ❣ @tmon3yyy #mexico #throwback A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on Jul 19, 2016 at 3:26pm PDT

But the Teen Mom has had enough of the flack she’s gotten for her love of the brew, so she’s taken to her book, I Wasn’t Born Bulletproof: Lessons I’ve Learned (So You Don’t Have To),to defend what some call excess drinking.

Maci Bookout was criticized for posting a photo on Instagram of herself holding a beer while her husband, Taylor McKinney, looked after their infant daughter, Jayde.

“The reaction that followed was intense. People accused me of being a horrible, negligent mother; of drinking too much; of putting my newborn in mortal danger,” the fiery redhead wrote.

She also went on to defend her decision to photograph herself with drinks, especially in one photo where the beer is front and center.

great food & cold beer with my handsome grill master @tmon3yyy ???????????????? A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on Jun 16, 2016 at 6:47pm PDT

“It’s one beer, folks I am an adult, over the legal drinking age, and just because I’m a mom that doesn’t mean I can’t enjoy a beer on a Sunday evening with my husband,” she fired back.

Maci Bookout also defends herself in her new book, claiming that mothers are liable to be flawed and just being one doesn’t mean you’re suddenly a perfect human being.

“Newsflash: Mothers Are Human Beings. We are flawed, hard-working, well-intentioned, exhausted individuals; we do our best, we make mistakes, but above all we love our children,” she penned.

She continued to defend her lifestyle and love of booze in her book.

“While obviously I don’t condone excessive drinking, having a beer—or even smoking the occasional cigarette—does not warrant a call to Child Services, and it does not make you a bad mother,” she wrote.

Maci Bookout feels she is doing the best she can to raise her children right, and if that includes drinking a couple of beers every now and then, the ginger mother doesn’t seem to think that’s a problem.

this is what date night looks like for myself and @tmon3yyy #whatcameracrew ???????????????? A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on Dec 15, 2015 at 8:22pm PST

The mother of three is currently co-parenting her oldest, Bentley, 8, with her ex, Ryan Edwards. Although the pair are pretty good as a team, they still have occasional communication breakdowns and blowouts, particularly in this past episode of Teen Mom OG, in which Bentley admitted he wanted to spend Thanksgiving with Maci Bookout instead of his father, Ryan. What followed was a pretty nasty exchange of words about one another, as Ryan had anticipated his son spending time with him during the holiday.

who's ur momma? ????✨???? #nashville @bookbe A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on Jul 31, 2015 at 6:24pm PDT

Maci Bookout says that things between herself and Ryan are much better nowadays, and that they are much more able to communicate with one another. However, she has revealed that he still has room for improvement.

