‘Black Ops 3 Zombies Chronicles’ Official With 8 Remastered Maps This Month

The rumors for Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies Chronicles came to fruition Thursday. Treyarch announced the DLC package is coming to the PlayStation 4 first followed by Xbox One and PC later via the JCbackfire YouTube channel.

Zombies Chronicles will be released first on PlayStation 4 for Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 on May 16. Players on the other two platforms will have to wait the usual month thanks to the exclusivity arrangement between Sony and Activision.

More details will arrive on Monday, May 8 with a livestream at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. Those interested can watch on the official Call of Duty channels on YouTube and Facebook plus by using the Live Event Viewer in Black Ops 3 on the PS4.

Note that a price has not been announced yet and the add-on does not yet show up in the PlayStation Store at the time of this article. However, Treyarch Co-Studio Head Jason Blundell confirmed there will be eight classic Zombies maps from Call of Duty: World at War through Black Ops 2 remastered that will be included in the package.

Three Maps from Call of Duty: World at War

Nacht der Untoten

Verruckt

Shi No Numa

Four maps from Call of Duty: Black Ops

Kino Der Toten

Ascension

Shangri-la

Moon

One map from Call of Duty: Black Ops 2

Origins

Those that purchase the DLC will also receive in-game calling cards featuring Takeo and Richtofen, Dempsey and Nikolai, and Zombie Heroes Animated. There will also be a Limited Edition Camouflage Tin Can.

Blundell stated the remastered maps in Zombies Chronicles would be “faithful recreations.” He explained there are a couple of tweaks, but the maps remain true to form.

“I felt it was important to give people the authentic experience,” he said.

There will still be noticeable graphical upgrades to the maps, which Blundell hopes will better represent Treyarch’s vision of Zombies. The Studio Co-head also stated it would give a chance for newcomers who may not have played the popular co-op mode until Black Ops 2 or Black Ops 3 to get a better understanding of the Zombies timeline.

Rumors of a collection of Zombies maps being re-released for Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 have floated around for a while. This culminated in an ESRB listing earlier this week to confirm the Zombies Chronicles DLC package, as reported by Inquisitr.

The May release for Zombies Chronicles on the PS4 followed by a June launch for the Xbox One and PC is an unexpected move by Treyarch and Activision. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare just received its second DLC pack, Continuum, just last month with the Xbox One and PC slated to receive it in a couple of weeks. Two more DLC packs are still on their way for the game.

Meanwhile, a brand new original Zombies coming with Call of Duty: WWII this November from Sledgehammer Games. The developers hinted during the Twitch live stream reveal that this might be a more horror-filled take on the mode versus the over-the-top and wacky ventures from recent titles.

A teaser website for WWII Zombies points to potential settings such as the Battle of Dunkirk plus Ukraine and Russia during Operation Barbarossa, which was Germany’s attempt to invade and take over the Soviet Union.

More information about the Zombies co-op campaign in Call of Duty: WWII will arrive over the coming months, building up to a larger E3 2017 reveal in early June.

Blundell said that things just lined up right for Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies Chronicles. It will be interesting to see how fans react to this new DLC in the midst of other Call of Duty titles.

[Featured Image by Activision]