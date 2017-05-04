Kris Jenner Betrayed By Ryan Seacrest, Concerned For Future of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

It’s no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner clan has built an empire, but lately Kris Jenner has been feeling incredibly betrayed as everyone close to her has moved on to other projects. According to reports, Ryan Seacrest is drastically reducing the executive producer role he plays on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in order to make room (and time) for his new stint on Live! which he will be co-hosting with Kelly Ripa.

Reports say that Kris Jenner feels incredibly betrayed by this turn of events, and even says that Seacrest didn’t take the time to talk it over with her before he bolted.

“She didn’t find out until the deal was already done. Kris really wishes Ryan would have had a conversation with her about it before signing on to Live!” an insider revealed.

Yesterday's glam with @etienneortega and @andrewfitzsimons love you guys!!! #kuwtk #foreverfilming #family #squad A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Mar 25, 2017 at 8:13am PDT

It was also noted that Seacrest would continue on as executive producer, but his role would be greatly reduced, making Kris Jenner step up her role.

“Ryan will still be credited as an executive producer, and it is not like he is quitting. He will just be playing a much smaller role,” the source stated.

However, since the pair have been working together for so long, Kris Jenner undoubtedly feels blindsided by the new developments. To make matters worse, Kim Kardashian, her second daughter, has revealed that she will be launching her very own show, Glam Masters, which won’t include her family at all.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is currently in its 13th season, and reportedly is struggling with ratings. Sources say that Kris Jenner worries that these new developments could spell a disastrous end for the series, and possibly an end to the tons of money the family brings in for each episode.

Kris Jenner was said recently to be using her ex, Caitlyn Jenner’s new tell-all as a story arc for the show. While she also felt betrayed by the secrets she revealed in the book, Kris Jenner made sure to have cameras follow Caitlyn around to capture every moment of the press tour. She hopes this will help bring ratings to the floundering show.

Nevertheless, at the moment, Kris Jenner likely is beginning to feel abandoned by everyone in her family. She is also said not to appreciate many of the controversial things that Caitlyn Jenner wrote about in her book, including their sex life and the allegation that Kris knew that Caitlyn was struggling with gender identity issues from the beginning of their marriage. While Caitlyn insists this was one reason she left her first marriage, Kris says that she did not know anything about it.

The relationship between Caitlyn Jenner and the children she shares with Kris Jenner have been strained, to say the least. Most affected by the book and changes to Caitlyn’s life is Khloe Kardashian, who took it especially hard.

The Kardashian girls were also allegedly not impressed that Caitlyn stated that their father, the late Robert Kardashian, took on the OJ Simpson case already knowing he was guilty of murdering Nicole Brown Simpson. Kris Jenner had been good friends with her during the 1980s and 1990s.

Kris Jenner has also had her share of security issues recently. In addition to everything else the momager has faced, evidently she has a former security guard that has a vendetta against her. Reports state that Joshua Jacobs has broken into her secured home’s area three times and has been able to come up to the front door in order to “get” Kris. He is allegedly angry at her for being fired from his security guard role, but it is unclear how Kris is involved–just that he’s ready to pounce.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Stringer/Getty Images]