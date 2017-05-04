List Of Stephen King Stories Being Turned Into Movies And TV Series – ‘It,’ ‘Dark Tower,’ ‘The Mist,’ More

The release of the first trailer for Stephen King’s The Dark Tower has a lot of people talking and looking forward to the movie adaptation of his iconic novel. It won’t be the first story of King’s to be turned into a movie or TV series, and it certainly won’t be the last either. Right now, there are more Stephen King works than you can possibly imagine being turned into feature-length films or adapted for television, and it is time to look at what may be on the way.

2017 is going to be huge for Stephen King fans as this summer will bring forth three huge releases for them to enjoy. Everything will start off on June 22 with the premiere of The Mist TV series on Spike as reported by Entertainment Weekly with the release of the first trailer.

From there, The Dark Tower will hit theaters on August 4, 2017, with Idris Elba in the role of “The Gunslinger” and Matthew McConaughey as “The Man In Black.” As Movie Pilot reported, this is the Stephen King adaptation that many thought would never happen, but it is coming and it looks fantastic.

About a month later, Stephen King’s It will have its first film released and this may be one of the most anticipated movies of the year. With the release of the first trailer, many were terrified and looking forward to this story receiving the ultimate horror treatment that it has always deserved.

While the original TV miniseries from the ’90s was amazing for what it was, it had the limitations of being on television. The remake of It has received an R-rating and it is going to be the true horror movie that brings forth the fear of King’s novel.

After It, there are a lot of projects in the works, in development, given the green light, and some that have been talked about, but never received the go-ahead.

Last year, the Inquisitr reported that Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep had Akiva Goldsman come on board to pen the script for the movie adaptation. Goldsman has written the scripts for a number of films such as I Am Legend, The Da Vinci Code, Rings, and yes, The Dark Tower.

Ever since that announcement was made last year, there has been very little said about the sequel to The Shining. Word is that it will still be happening, but there is no set timeframe for it to be released or even begin production.

It was also last year that Deadline reported of King’s short story Drunken Fireworks being turned into a theatrical film. James Franco is expected to star in the movie and it is also possible that he could be the director.

Speaking of Goldsman, he is very busy with Stephen King films as he will be working with Jason Blum to remake of the 1984 movie Firestarter. Not much is known about the remake as of yet, but Cinema Blend reports that it will be turned into a multi-film franchise.

Throughout the last couple of years, numerous Stephen King novels and stories have received the approval to be developed into feature films or TV series. As of now, here is the list of stories that have had some kind of time given to them for movie release (in no particular order).

The Mist

The Dark Tower

It

Firestarter

Drunken Fireworks

Gerald’s Game

Sleeping Beauties

My Pretty Pony

1922

Hearts of Atlantis

Revival

The Things They Left Behind

Mr. Mercedes – 2018 (reported)

In The Tall Grass

Castle Rock

The Stand

The Jaunt

While this list does look promising, it does not mean all of them will end up being made. Some are in the very early stages of development which means they may never move past that point and actually become a movie.

A number of other Stephen King stories such as Children of the Corn, Creepshow, and Pet Semetary are stuck in a place where they may never happen. Some have already had films made about them and remakes appeared to be on the way, but then, they just fell into the abyss.

This isn’t even mentioning the documentary being made about the It miniseries from the ’90s which still star Tim Curry, as reported by Screen Rant.

Right now, all of the focus is on Stephen King’s It and The Dark Tower as fans simply cannot wait for them as they are hitting theaters in September and August, respectively. With the television series of The Mist and so many other things in development, fans of Stephen King’s novels and stories are going to get a lot of new looks in the coming years. This list will likely change with additions and subtractions, but horror fans have so much to look forward to.

[Featured Image by New Line/Amazon ]