‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ After-Credits Scene: There Are Five Reasons To Stay All The Way To The End

Is there an after-credits scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.?

It’s a question many will be asking this weekend as they head out to see the latest sequel in the Disney/Marvel universe, and an important one given the movie’s hefty running time of 2 hours and 18 minutes.

For those not familiar with the latest movie trends, the after-credits scene is one final scene — usually no more than a minute — that is tucked all the way after the credits have ended. They are also sometimes inserted midway through the credits, and usually wrap up a lingering plot line or introduce a new character.

The after-credits scene has become something of an art form for the Marvel series, which actually has its own format of including one scene during the credits that gives a bit of levity and another one after all the credits have ended that introduces a new plot element that will be picked up in a subsequent movie. The first Guardians of the Galaxy stuck to this format, with a scene after the credit ended.

So, does Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 follow the Marvel format for after-credits scenes?

According to early reports, it will be a big departure from past movies — and in a good way for viewers. While other Marvel movies have two after-credits scenes, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 actually have five in total. Yes, five after-credits scenes.

ComicBook.com explained that director James Gunn had already teased that there would be five scenes and that they give a glimpse of the third installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy series.

“The confusion likely came from the first scene, which occurs after the film’s actual ending. However, at the time of that scene, there haven’t really been any credits. The screen says ‘The Guardians Of The Galaxy Will Return’ and then the first scene takes place. “Other scenes are sprinkled throughout the credits, with a final scene taking place after the credits have officially ended.”

Gunn has said he’s already writing the third installment of the series, so fans of the series won’t have all that long to wait after the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 end credits scenes before they get even more of the series. And given the box office projections, there’s a good chance that Guardians will go forward in perpetuity much like the Iron Man/Captain America/Avengers branches of Marvel Studios.

James Gunn Has Already Started Writing GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3!https://t.co/yDgLmvTQEP pic.twitter.com/KxCH1mR8Sp — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) May 3, 2017

There will likely be a gigantic audience waiting to see if there is an after-credits scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The Disney offering will officially kick off the summer movie season, and is expected to have an opening weekend in North America of somewhere between $140 million and $160 million.

Disney also made great efforts to keep critics happy, Deadline noted, which has helped in building buzz for the film.

“That’s because GOTG2 has a lot of steam behind it,” the report noted. “After Hollywood journalists were given a tour of the Marvel offices in Burbank two weeks ago, along with a screening of the film, the pic now sits on Rotten Tomatoes with an 85% certified fresh score, which isn’t that far from the 2014’s 91% fresh rating. Marvel knows it needs critics on their side for a long-legged superhero summer success.”

Here's my review of GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2! https://t.co/L9AqWLrrKu pic.twitter.com/JQhz4GdD8R — Chris Stuckmann (@Chris_Stuckmann) May 3, 2017

The movie could continue to earn buzz with its strong opening weekend, especially with early reviews saying it is better — and even more fun — than the first movie in the series.

So moviegoers who head out to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 should remember to stay all the way until the end and enjoy all five after-credits scenes, with a glimpse of the third movie in the series.

[Featured Image by Marvel Studios]