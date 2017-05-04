David Byers’ Fitness Modeling Career Takes Off After A Cross-Country Crime Spree

David Byers, a fitness model from Solano Beach Californa, was arrested by the FBI and the San Diego Sherriff’s Department for a string of robberies he allegedly committed. Byers is accused of committing three robberies within a 48-hour period in Greenwich, Connecticut last week. Byers is suspected of robbing two Chase Banks and a Citgo gas station.

Police tracked Byers to a luxury motel in Connecticut and attempted to apprehend him, but he escaped in a Range Rover, jumping a curb and going airborne twice in the vehicle. David led police on a high-speed pursuit that ended when he abandoned the car and ran across three lanes of highway traffic before disappearing in the local area.

Police used helicopters and tracking dogs to attempt to locate him, but he eluded capture, and they called off the search when they learned he had fled the state. In New York, he allegedly stole another Range Rover and was then located by police in Pennsylvania. He ran again and eluded police, but the stolen Range Rover was found abandoned in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and the trail went cold.

However, local authorities learned he was from California and suspected he might have fled back to the San Diego area. They contacted the FBI, who picked up his trail in North Park, California. With the assistance of the San Diego Sheriff’s Department Fugitive Apprehension team, they conducted an undercover surveillance in an area he was known to frequent.

At approximately 11 p.m. (PST), they spotted David Byers in the area and took him into custody outside of a convenience store.

He is also suspected of stealing another car in Yuma, Arizona as part of his escape back to California. In addition to the crimes, he is suspected of committing, David Byers has also been accused of stolen valor. It was reported he used to claim to be a former member of the elite Navy SEALs. However, his photographer and friend, Michael Stokes, said he asked him once if that was true, and David denied he was ever in the military.

David Byers has enjoyed a career as a fitness model, usually posing in various clothed and partially clothed photographs. He would frequently wear cowboy outfits, pose with motorcycles, including one shot of him lying in bed spooning a motorcycle.

While popular among the people who viewed him on social media and the internet, David was a relatively unknown model. He didn’t have national status and was not a household name. He was known in modeling circles for his tattooed body and “bad boy” looks.

The crimes David is suspected of took a back seat to the reaction to his photographs as they began to fly around social media. Google Trends showed substantial activity with hits on his name and also on the name of one of his principal photographers, Michael Stokes. Tweets of Byers’ modeling shots were continually retweeted throughout the night after his arrest. Stokes said Byers did have a bad boy lifestyle.

“I am surprised because David is one of my more popular models, and he doesn’t strike me as a violent guy, He’s definitely a bad boy, and he’s disappointed a lot of women.”

Ever the model, David didn’t miss the chance for a pose when he noticed he was being photographed at the time of his arrest.

EXCLUSIVE FBI arrest: male model, David Byers, turned bank robbery suspect, On @CBS8 @ 11 hear what photographer & former roommate say pic.twitter.com/uHlUdYUXMM — Abbie Alford (@AbbieCBS8) May 4, 2017

David Byers’ current troubles are not the first he had with police. He has also been arrested in the past for DUI, burglary, and theft. Byers is currently being held in the San Diego County jail and will have to face charges in California and Arizona. Connecticut will also seek his extradition on charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree larceny, sixth-degree larceny, first-degree reckless endangerment, and two counts of third-degree robbery.

[Featured Image by Alina555/iStock Images]