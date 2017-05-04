Chris Brown Heats Up Relationship With Krista Santiago Amid Karrueche, Quavo Dating Rumors

Chris Brown appears to be getting closer to model and rumored girlfriend Krista Santiago after learning that his former flame, Karrueche Tran, is heating up her relationship with Migos rapper, Quavo.

Reports of a budding romance between Karrueche and Quavo emerged last month after the duo was spotted backstage during a Migos concert in Mississippi, prompting speculation from fans regarding whether or not the duo may be secretly dating. While Chris Brown has remained relatively mum regarding his feelings towards Tran’s romance with Quavo, the singer has previously dispelled claims suggesting that he’s upset with Quavo, whom Breezy considers a close friend, for pursuing Karrueche as a romantic interest.

After rumors emerged suggesting that Chris Brown was furious with Quavo over the Karrueche dating rumors, the singer took to Instagram to throw shade at the reports by “liking” a fan’s post that aimed to poke fun at claims suggesting he’s bothered by Quavo and Karrueche’s relationship.

#chrisbrown says #tmz Lying on his name that he was mad at Quavo for allegedly piping down #karrueche A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on Apr 12, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

“If you read an article that says ‘Sources close to Chris Brown told TMZ’ and you keep reading it or believe it, CONGRATS YOU’RE A MORON!” the fan’s post reads.

While Brown has hinted that he isn’t upset over the fact that Karrueche has moved on from their on-again, off-again relationship, reports are now suggesting that the singer is getting closer to rumored girlfriend Krista Santiago as a result of Tran’s newfound relationship with the “Bad and Boujee” rapper.

According to a video posted by Holly Gozzip, Chris Brown can be seen holding hands with Santiago after meeting up with the model following one of his tour stops for his “The Party Tour,” prompting the blog to comment, “Chris Brown has finally decided to hold Krista’s hand in public now that he knows Karrueche has definitely moved on.”

Currently, Chris Brown has not commented on the status of his rumored relationship with Krista, although the model did appear to confirm reports suggesting that she and Brown are more than just friends after rumors surfaced last year suggesting that Breezy is only interested in reuniting with Karrueche despite having been spotted with Krista on several occasions.

The rumors emerged after Chris Brown left a flirty comment on an Instagram post shared by Karrueche in December, telling his ex that he “still want[s] it” despite Tran’s adamancy about not getting back together with the “Privacy” singer.

Ballerific Comment Creepin —- ???????????? #chrisbrown wants that old thang back #commentcreepin A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Dec 26, 2016 at 2:44pm PST

In response to Breezy’s comment to Karrueche, fans began bombarding Santiago’s social media pages with questions regarding whether or not she and Brown will split over the incident, prompting the model to ask, “Who cares?”

“Y’all are so concerned with the dumbest s*** *sighing emoji* get a life in 2017,” Santiago wrote in the caption of her Snapchat video, as seen in a since-deleted video from Holly Gozzip.

The Los Angeles-based model continued her post by asking, “I just wanna know why y’all are so nosy. Like who cares, who cares? Who cares?”

???? A post shared by Krista Santiago ???? (@kristasantiago) on May 3, 2017 at 9:27am PDT

Krista further fueled romance rumors that same month by dropping hints that Chris Brown had gifted her a personalized cake and diamond Rolex for her 25th birthday on December 13, which the model showed off on Snapchat alongside a “crying emoji,” “heart emoji,” and “rose emoji.”

Similarly, alleged sources close to Chris Brown previously revealed to The Shade Room that Breezy and Santiago are in fact a couple, albeit noting that the duo has been keeping a low profile for several months before their relationship began making headlines.

However, the dating rumors appeared to stall earlier this year after Brown was seen holding hands with another female, Vanessa Vargas, just one month after getting cozy with Santiago, with Brown even going so far as to share a sultry snap of the model on his Instagram page before quickly deleting it.

Okay #ChrisBrown and #VanessaVargas ???? #BaeWatch ???? A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Feb 3, 2017 at 8:50pm PST

While it’s not clear whether or not Chris Brown and Krista Santiago are exclusive, it does appear that Breezy is spending more time with his rumored girlfriend now that Tran has been spotted getting closer to Quavo.

What do you think of Chris Brown and Krista Santiago’s rumored romance?

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Jason Kempin/Getty Images]