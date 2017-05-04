WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler Disappointed With House Of Horrors Match At ‘WWE Payback’

The first-ever “House of Horrors” match, which occurred at WWE Payback, was a major letdown to many people who watched it unfold. Until right before the match, WWE was even asking the WWE Universe what type of bout it should be, giving an implication that they were not sure of how the finished product was going to look like. At the event, a limousine was driven to an abandoned house with hanging baby dolls and cobwebs, where Randy Orton met Bray Wyatt who was already there. After a bit of mind games from Wyatt, the fight commenced. The two had brawled throughout the house before Wyatt managed to get Orton on the ground to dump a refrigerator on him.

Oddly, Wyatt did his “follow the buzzards” line, which somehow caused the house to turn red. Wyatt then commanded the driver to take him to the SAP Center in San Jose to finish the match in front of the live crowd. Thinking deeper into how the scene was presented, it was very dark during the fight and when Wyatt was driven to the arena. However, from the time the fight occurred, it still would have been sunny in San Jose.

Sports Illustrated reported the actual location of the match, which was a house on sale for 36,000 in Richmond, Missouri. It is about a 45-minute drive from Kansas City, where Raw was aired on April 24. This match was so bizarre that it had to be completed in two segments. After the ability to turn the house red, the segment ended, and the commentators had to make sense of what the fans just saw.

The match between Seth Rollins and Samoa Joe followed, but not in front of a happy crowd. Many reports from social media stated that the fans were booing the fact that the match happened outside the arena, as well as the outcome of the first part of the match. WWE personnel were admittedly disappointed as well, particular WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler.

On his latest episode of his podcast, Dinner with the King, Lawler talked about how when he was a kid, he would see horror movies and walk back home where there was a scary creek on his path. Ever since then, Lawler stated that he loves to be scared. As a result, he stated that he was very excited about the House of Horrors match because he knew that WWE has the resources and potential to create some good theatrics and special effects. He added that his expectations were too high.

“I guess my problem was I got my expectations up too high. One of the things that I like to do every year [here in Memphis], I can’t wait to go to the House of Horrors. They always have one. You know, the haunted house or the scary house. Either you walk through the thing, at Halloween, you walk through the haunted house where people pop out and scare you half to death and reach out and grab you, or whatever… I guess I expected more scary stuff. Instead, what it was was Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt having a [heck] of a fight in a darkened house. I was disappointed in the fight that there wasn’t anything scary about it.”

He added that in the beginning they tried to show something that scared Orton, but it ended up just being a bunch of stuff being thrown around, and nothing that scared Orton. Overall, both Lawler, as well as most of the WWE Universe, were not happy with the result of the House of Horrors match, and it will most likely be a concept that the WWE never returns to.

[Featured Image by WWE]