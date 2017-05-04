‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Scheduled For Plastic Surgery After She Gives Birth To Baby #3

Kailyn Lowry has been making headlines for the recent revelation that her third baby daddy is Chris Lopez, who attended school at Delaware State University. However, Lowry is also making headlines for the fact that she will be getting additional plastic surgery with Dr. Miami following the birth of her youngest child.

The Teen Mom 2 star had surgery in January of 2016 by the same doctor. Reports say that during that time, she had a tummy tuck, Brazilian butt lift and liposuction, and the mom of three is ready to go under the knife again to get her body back to where it was before she got pregnant again.

Dr. Miami confirmed that she was scheduled for the surgery in a brief statement.

“Kail is scheduled to have surgery with me after she has this baby.”

He also elaborated on the tummy tuck she will be having, clearing up a common misunderstanding many people have about the procedure.

Happy bump day from Baby Lo & me ???????????????????? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 26, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

“There is a myth that you can only have a tummy tuck once you are done having kids. But it’s not really true. You can have a tummy tuck after your first kid and if you get pregnant again you can have another one. The body has an amazing elastic,” he said.

Kailyn Lowry has been the center of tabloid rumors ever since it was announced that she was pregnant with her third child. The reality star surprised fans and viewers by revealing she was pregnant this February, which came shortly after she divorced husband, Javi Marroquin. Although it is unclear if she was cheating on Marroquin during their relationship, it is clear that the father of her most recent child has already appeared on Teen Mom 2.

During last season of Teen Mom 2, Marroquin was upset that “some dude” was in the house with Kail and their son, Lincoln, 3. It has now been revealed that “that dude” was the father of baby #3, Chris Lopez.

Kailyn Lowry has kept mum about the paternity of the father for several reasons. Firstly, she admits she wasn’t sure how involved he would be in their child’s life. As such, she didn’t want to make a big announcement, only to have him decide he no longer wanted anything to do with her or the child.

While we don’t know the details of the relationship, it seems they split up in a way that wasn’t quite amicable. Kailyn Lowry has tweeted and retweeted several statuses about cheating and walking away from “toxic” people. Whether she is throwing shade at her baby daddy is currently unknown.

Mom x3 + a degree ????????‍???? new blog post up on kaillowry.com of my grad pix shoot we did yesterday with the boys ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 30, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

Kailyn Lowry has also announced to fans that she has inked a deal to write a third book in her series, which she has been working on during her pregnancy. The soon-to-be mom of three will likely reveal more information about the rocky relationship she’s shared with ex Chris Lopez and why he is not in the child’s life.

Kail has admitted that she is pretty nervous about having this new baby, since she will be a single parent from the beginning. Although she’s split from the fathers of her other children, they both were with her during the crucial first years of the child’s life, making it much easier for her to bear the burden.

However, Kailyn Lowry is nothing if not fiercely independent. One of the reasons she cited for divorcing ex-husband Marroquin was that she had settled into her own routine and didn’t like have to compromise and follow someone else’s schedule. The reality star has also tweeted that she feels like she was meant to be single, but she may change her mind sometime down the road.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]