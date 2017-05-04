‘The Bachelor’ Chris Soules Sued: Refused To Pay Damages In A Crash Before Fatal Hit-And-Run Wreck

The Bachelor‘s Chris Soules could face jail time for the fatal hit-and-run he was involved with last month. The reality star was sued before for not paying for damages in a previous car wreck.

Asking to dismiss his case!

Chris Soules has asked the court to dismiss his fatal hit-and-run case. The former Bachelor star was drinking and driving, ran into his elderly neighbor on a tractor, and then fled the scene of the accident on foot.

Reports say the reality star is refusing to take responsibility for his actions, which resulted in the death of another human being.

This was not the first time Soules got himself in trouble with the law. According to Radar Online, The Bachelor star refused to pay for the damages he caused during a car crash as a teenager.

Previous damages.

Court papers were obtained from the District Court of the State of Iowa for Fayette County in February of 1997. A man named Justin Frederick sued Chris Soules when he was 15 for not paying damages after a car accident.

“The plaintiff demands from you the amount of $406. 20 plus court costs based on damages to my car when the defendant hit it and the car was not in motion.”

The man claimed his front bumper and combination lamp were wrecked during the crash.

Soules actually made a counterclaim demanding that Frederick pay him $605.44 to pay for damages “to a vehicle owned by Gary Soules, a 1986 Buick Electra, damaged by the negligence of John Frederick.”

The Bachelor star asked the court to dismiss Frederick’s complaint against him.

In the end, Soules ended up losing and was ordered to pay $242.63 with court costs and 10 percent interest in May of 1997.

He fled the scene on foot.

Now, almost exactly twenty years later, Soules found himself in another bad situation. On April 24, 2017, he rear-ended Kenneth Mosher’s tractor trailer with his Chevy truck, killing the 66-year-old.

After making a frantic 911 call, Chris left the scene of the accident, leaving Kenneth in a ditch where the trailer had crashed.

Soules was arrested at his Iowa home hours later.

The former Bachelor‘s legal team is fighting for the case to be dismissed because the 911 call proves that he identified the authorities and identified himself. They also claim that Soules attempted to save Mosher by performing CPR.

Alcohol containers “in and around” his car.

Meanwhile, the state of Iowa concurs that Chris Soules was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

The state alleges that he “did attempt to obfuscate the immediate facts and circumstances surrounding the accident including a determination of his level of intoxication.”

They also mentioned that there was an open partially drunken alcoholic beverage container located “in or around his vehicle.” The reality star was also seen by an eyewitness before the accident at a liquor store purchasing said containers.

Another eyewitness told reporters that Chris reeked of alcohol when he was being examined by the paramedics, but that he didn’t appear to be “stumbling, falling down, drunk, or anything like that, but he definitely did smell of alcohol.”

The witness said that Soules smelled of “Wild Turkey [liquor]” which had a distinct smell he could pinpoint.

Disappeared from social media.

The Bachelor star deleted his Instagram account after the fatal car crash in April, ET reported. Soon after he was released on a $10,000 bond, he deleted his Twitter account and Facebook page.

Soules faces some serious jail time if he is convicted of this felony hit-and-run.

What does Whitney think?

Soules was engaged to Whitney Bischoff after starring on The Bachelor. The couple broke up long before the accident, but it looks like she has already deleted all of Soules photos off of her Instagram.

According to People, Bischoff said his arrest was a “very sad situation.”

“I’m keeping everyone in my thoughts and prayers, especially the victim and his family.”

Well, that is more than Chris Soules can say. The Bachelor star did not attend Kenneth Mosher’s funeral after his lawyers claimed that he offered the 66-year-old “reasonable assistance” after the accident.”

Whitney also looks to have moved on and found herself a new man since dating Chris on The Bachelor.

