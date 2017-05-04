Modern Family cast members are still negotiating contracts for a prospective ninth season, while the show still has yet to be renewed.

Now that Modern Family has made it through seven seasons, contracts are renewed on a yearly basis, and while the entire cast chose to come back for the current eighth season, discussions are still happening for Season 9. Much of the cast, including Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet and Sofia Vergara, appeared at an Emmy For Your Consideration event alongside producers and spoke about the show’s future.

Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan suggested that there’s not much to worry about in regard to cast contract negotiations.

“I think it’s going to be fine. I’m not worried about it. I think everybody wants to come back,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “It typically works out. Fortunately, I think we’re in good shape.”

However, Levitan also noted that he would like Modern Family to wrap up after 10 seasons, if possible, and also wouldn’t mind the show ending after Season 9.

“I’d like it to go ten seasons. It seems like a nice, round number. But most importantly, I’d like to end strong. If that means ending it after nine, that’s ok. If it means ending it after ten, even better.”

Vergara, who plays Gloria on the ABC sitcom, joked on the panel, “Are they going to cancel us?” in reference to President Donald Trump’s administration, adding, “They’ll deport me for sure.”

Trump famously got into a Twitter war in 2013 with Modern Family executive producer Danny Zuker. After Trump tweeted about getting tough with China, Zuker observed that his clothing line was made in China and the two engaged in a war of insults. Trump then wrote, “Just tried watching Modern Family – written by a moron, really boring. Writer has the mind of a very dumb and backward child. Sorry Danny!”

Levitan spoke about politics in the Modern Family FYC panel, according to Deadline, openly discussing whether the new landscape in Washington, D.C. may affect the show’s writing.

“I’ve been thinking about that lately. How is our political movement going to affect our taste in comedy? It’s so much a part of our life now in a really big way that I wonder if it will seep in more in next season with what we’re all going through.”

Modern Family helped lead to greater LGBT acceptance through having Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) as main characters going through very similar problems as straight couples. Stonestreet talked with The Huffington Post in 2016 about the show helping lead to mainstream acceptance of gay rights, particularly with marriage and adoption.

“We undoubtably have to take a little bit of credit for it. We’re careful to not take too much credit for it,” Stonestreet said. “But you know… [people on the street] tell me that our characters have meant something to them, personally.”

He also told a story about a mother in a same-sex relationship who informed him of the impact Modern Family has had, especially on the younger generation.

“A lady passed me a note in Australia one time that said, ‘My daughter gets bullied at school because she has two moms, and you know, we told her just to tell them to watch Modern Family.’ How much do you guys love Mitch and Cam? It’s a similar relationship.”

While Modern Family has yet to be renewed for a ninth season, TV upfronts are coming up this month which means networks will be announcing TV schedules for the 2017-18 season, so a decision should be made very soon. Modern Family has remained in the Wednesday at 9 p.m. time-slot since its beginning in 2009.

