‘General Hospital’ Kristina Wagner Poses In Bikini For First Time At 54

General Hospital‘s Kristina Wagner posed in a bikini for First For Women magazine at age 54. The soap opera star looked slim and toned as she stood by a pool in a red swimsuit.

A first time for everything.

Kristina Wagner was the star on General Hospital for decades, but this is the first time the star posed for a magazine cover in a bikini. The 54-year-old covered First For Women in a red two piece.

“Never in my life have I posed in a bikini or underwear before, but I didn’t mind because it’s not about ‘how do you get fit so you can wear a bikini’—it’s about a lifestyle and having good body image.”

The former General Hospital star’s magazine cover hits newsstands May 4, according to Daily Mail.

The actress looks amazing for her age and says it’s easy to stay in shape if you just consistently work at it.

“I look my best if I focus on taking care of my whole self—mind, body and spirit.”

Not caring what people think.

Wagner described how she used to care a lot about what other people thought about her saying, “for years I would easily attach to other people and what they thought.”

“But as I’ve become older, I’ve learned to honor myself, honor my feelings, own them and feel good about who I am. I don’t need to judge myself anymore.”

A long history on GH.

Kristina got her big break on General Hospital in 1984 when she was cast as Felicia Cummings. She appeared regularly on the soap opera until 2003.

The actress grew up in the spotlight and was used to the criticism from te public at this point.

The soap star took a break from General Hospital, but returned a year later. Wagner left again in 2004, and was briefly replaced on the show by Sandra Ferguson.

In 2007, Wagner came back to General Hospital for a month-long stint.

In 2012, she came back once again as Felicia.

Mixing business with personal.

The soap star even ended up marrying her General Hospital co-star, Jack Wagner. The two actors were married in a private ceremony in Lake Tahoe in 1993.

However, the two filed for a divorce in 2001. In 2003, Kristina and Jack announced that they were working things out in their relationship and privately reconciling.

Two years later in 2005, they filed for divorce again and it was finalized in 2005.

The actors share two sons: Peter and Harrison, according to AOL.

The General Hospital star sat down to talk about her bombshell divorce in an explosive interview in 2016.

