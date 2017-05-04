Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott ‘The Real Deal’ — Tyga Is Reportedly Devastated Over The Quick Rebound

Kylie Jenner sure did seem to get over her breakup with Tyga pretty quickly and now has moved on to start dating Travis Scott. After Kylie and Tyga broke up for what must have been the zillionth time, none one really believed that their relationship was over, but now it looks like a done deal according to Us Weekly, who recently reported that Kylie’s brand new relationship with Travis Scott isn’t for show.

Apparently, Tyga is not thrilled to see Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott constantly canoodling in public. The “Rack City” rapper is reportedly “devastated” after seeing Kylie and Travis party it up in celebration of his 25th birthday just days ago.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 22, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

Travis Scott threw a huge birthday party for himself in New York City over the weekend, and plenty of celebrities showed up. That’s not what anyone is talking about, though. They are talking about the massive amount of PDA that Kylie and Travis subjected everyone else to while they were at the party.

It turns out that Tyga noticed and was reportedly “devastated” according to Hollywood Life. Now that Tyga has seen Kylie Jenner go hard for Travis Scott, he is done with her and doesn’t even want to get back together. That probably won’t bother Kylie though. Who knows if she’ll even break free from a Travis Scott lip lock long enough to notice that Tyga is heartbroken. 3

thank you @donatella_versace @makeupbyariel @tokyostylez for making me feel so beautiful tonight!!! A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott initially made their romantic debut during Coachella, where the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star partied it up with her new boo. They’ve been pretty much inseparable ever since, having been spotted row in Houston for the recent Rockets playoff game. After that, Kylie and Travis took their love to New York City where they partied hard for the “Antidote” rapper’s birthday before Kylie hit the red carpet solo for Sunday night’s Met Gala appearance.

Last month, Tyga moved out of Kylie Jenner’s home and into his own bachelor pad. It was reported that the split was supposed to be temporary while the two figured things out. However, it didn’t take long for Tyga to start partying it up in his new bachelor pad and despite all the star sightings as he blew off some steam, Kylie Jenner never made an appearance, but other women did.

Like aaaaaaahaaaa A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on May 1, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

Soon after their split, Tyga was spotted with another woman named Jordan Ozuna, but it looks like that cooled off quicker than it started. He’s also been spotted partying on boats that were filled with pretty women, so it’s safe to say that Tyga isn’t sitting at home crying over Kylie Jenner’s new relationship with Travis Scott.

An interesting twist to the Kylie Jenner and Tyga break up has developed, though. It is rumored that Tyga might be getting his rebound on too and if the rumors are true, then he really can’t say anything about Kylie and Travis hooking up so fast. The Hollywood Gossip questioned if Tyga had reconciled with his baby mama Blac Chyna after the Kylie Jenner break-up.

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on May 4, 2017 at 6:27am PDT

THG suggested that maybe Tyga and Blac Chyna had reconciled in order to strengthen their Kardashian connection. This might actually be the case considering that Chyna is still split from Rob Kardashian and this is the longest break they have taken after their many break-ups and reconciliations. Further adding insult to injury was the court’s decision that she legally cannot use the Angela Renee Kardashian name that she tried to trademark several months ago.

The Tyga and Blac Chyna reconciliation rumors started after the former couple was seen getting way to close at LIV just days ago. Many fans wanted to know why Tyga and Chyna were both in Miami at the same time and more interestingly, why they were partying at the same club together.

Bday in a couple days ???????????????????????????????? A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Apr 28, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

While Kylie Jenner and Tyga dated for nearly two years, it looks like that relationship is over for good no matter how sad he may be. Kylie looks happy with Travis Scott and seems to be doing just fine without Tyga by her side.

Do you think Kylie Jenner’s new romance with Travis Scott is just a rebound or do you think it’s the “real deal”? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Bob Levey/Stringer/Getty Images]