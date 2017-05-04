WWE News: Signs Point To Hulk Hogan’s WWE Return, And He Also Wants To Join An Iconic Wrestling Stable

It has been nearly two years since the immortal one had anything to do with WWE or the WWE had anything to do with him, but Hulk Hogan may be back before we know it. There are a number of signs pointing to the possible return of the former world champion, and it could some sooner than anyone expected it to happen. Along with that, the former lead of the New World Order has revealed his interest in joining another famous heel stable.

After the sex tape leak which included racial slurs being thrown around, WWE has pretty much acted like Hulk Hogan doesn’t exist. That was back in the summer of 2015, and some feel as if enough time has now passed that he should be brought back to where he had so much success.

That return may not be far away, as SportsKeeda is reporting there are a lot of signs pointing toward Hogan being on good terms with WWE. Recently, the Hulkster opened up Hogan’s Beach Shop in Orlando, and the shelves have been filled with WWE memorabilia and merchandise.

#hulkamaniacs! We’ve got signed action figures & memorabilia for your collection! The Beach Shop is open until 10, BROTHER! #hulkhogan pic.twitter.com/7CMEZIuXUL — Hogan’s Beach Shop (@HogansOrlando) April 12, 2017

There have been action figures of other WWE superstars from the past and present. WWE glass tumblers and other items have also appeared on the walls and shelves of Hogan’s Beach Shop, and that doesn’t just happen without the company’s approval.

Sportskeeda let it be known that the official online WWE Shop does have glass tumblers available of different superstars and legends, but not of Hulk Hogan or Rowdy Roddy Piper. Both of those are available at Hogan’s Beach Shop in Orlando.

It could be that these tumblers will be added to the WWE Shop in the future, but that wouldn’t be until Hulk Hogan is back in the fold completely. It looks like the former leader of the nWo could be back on WWE television before too long, and if he does, he won’t be able to accomplish his other goal.

Pro Wrestling Sheet recently reported on Hulk Hogan’s appearance at a signing last weekend, and they had an interesting conversation with him. While Hogan was signing for Frank and Sons, a fan asked him if he had ever thought of joining the Bullet Club.

Believe it or not, Hogan was more than happy to express his interest in joining the Bullet Club, which has parts of their stable in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) and the U.S.

“I would love to be in The Bullet Club. I’d love to be the ‘OG’ for The Bullet Club. Teach dem’ boys how to really get corrupt.”

There has been nothing officially said in regard to Hogan heading to NJPW to join the Bullet Club or signing with Ring of Honor where some members such as Cody Rhodes wrestle. There are a number of former Bullet Club members in WWE such as AJ Styles, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Finn Balor.

A number of possibilities remain as to what could happen with Hogan, and it wouldn’t be totally out of the question for the former nWo leader to start a new stable in WWE. That is all just speculation and so is the idea of Hulk’s return, but it seems more likely with each passing day.

Many rumors have flown around about Hulk Hogan’s return to WWE for the last two years, but the immortal one has been nowhere to be found. Things heated up earlier this year with speculation that he would be back for WrestleMania 33, but it obviously never happened. With WWE items popping up at Hogan’s Beach Shop, there may be a deal on the table already, but it would certainly hurt his chances of joining the Bullet Club.

[Featured Image by WWE]