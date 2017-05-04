Kandi Burruss Overreacting To Rumors Says ‘RHOA’ Co-Star Phaedra Parks: Rape Accusations Are Serious!

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mary Jane and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Kandi Burruss was shocked to learn that her former friend, Phaedra Parks, was so dedicated to making her look bad on this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Not only did Phaedra talk about Kandi’s sex life, hinting that she may have been hooking up with Shamea Morton, but she also assisted in a lawsuit against Kandi and her company. The Real Housewives of Atlanta was very interesting this season because Kandi’s image was tainted, and her former best friend was behind it all.

According to a new Bravo report, Kandi Burruss is ready to fight to protect her image and her business on the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, but Phaedra isn’t exactly answering for her accusations. She recently talked to PEOPLE magazine about the drama, and she isn’t exactly taking responsibility for her actions.

54.6klikes466comments

“It’s funny to think that I have any additional time to be caught up in gossip,” Phaedra told PEOPLE magazine about her ongoing feud with Kandi Burruss, revealing that she has no plans to discuss the rumors about Kandi and the sex accusations.

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Burruss learned that someone was spreading rumors about her, sharing that there was a rumor that Kandi had tried to drug someone for the sake of having sex with them. This is also a rape accusation, and it didn’t sit well with Burruss. As for Parks, she just wants to protect her own reputation as a lawyer in Atlanta. Her children are also her top priority.

“I have several jobs, as we know, and I have two small children. But I think everyone always has to blame someone,” Parks reveals about her priorities, sharing that she is focusing on her career and her children. She claimed that the reunion should reveal the truth, and Phaedra is “sure the footage speaks for itself.”

26.1klikes64comments

And it sounds like Parks wants to be the victim in all of the drama that has gone down on The Real Housewives of Atlanta this season, revealing that people can’t stop talking about her. And that includes Burruss, as Parks feels that she has talked quite a bit about her pending divorce to Apollo Nida.

“Others can’t stop mentioning me,” Phaedra said about Kandi Burruss’ employees, adding, “Their whole family mentions me. They’re [sic] whole staff mentions me. It’s just endless mentioning of me!”

“Sometimes, if people don’t have anything concrete, they just attack your character,” Phaedra explains, hinting that Kandi Burruss may be trying to attack her character, adding, “But my character speaks for itself. Anyone who knows me knows I’m very gracious, I’m very helpful. And a lot of the things I do for people, you never see it on camera. Because that is not my intention to get praise for it. My intention is to be a vessel and be used for the purpose of empowering people.”

But Burruss isn’t overreacting to the rumors. She is essentially being accused of trying to drug Porsha Williams with the goal of raping her. And the fact that Phaedra is encouraging the discussion is even worse. Plus, she also supported a former employee in the fight against Kandi Burruss as he filed a lawsuit. But Burruss wasn’t too surprised that her former friend kept attacking her.

“I was shocked, angry, disgusted… I could go on. Even with everything that had happened between me and Phaedra, I still didn’t think Phaedra would go so low as to tell someone that I wanted to drug them. Being an attorney, you would think she wouldn’t intentionally spread defamatory false statements about someone,” Kandi Burruss explains to Bravo about her former friend’s actions this season.

What do you think of Kandi Burruss’ comments? Do you think Phaedra is the victim or do you think she’s taking things too far?

[Featured Image by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images]