During Tuesday’s premiere of Little People, Big World, Zach and Tori Roloff faced the terrifying possibility that the little one she’s about to give birth to could be suffering from dwarfism. Becoming parents to a little person wouldn’t be too shocking for the young couple. After all, Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff is a little person himself.

Even so, dwarfism is a medical condition that comes with a whole host of potentially devastating medical problems, something no parent-to-be wants to worry about when it comes to their beloved bundle of joy.

As People reports, the Little People,Big World parents are preparing themselves for the very real possibility that their soon-to-be-delivered son (Zach and Tori had a big gender reveal party not too long ago, and she’s been keeping the world updated with pregnancy news via her Instagram account) could be a little person, just like his famous, 26-year-old daddy.

According to Zach Roloff, because he’s a little person himself, he knows precisely what kinds of challenges can result from dwarfism.

“I had to have leg straightening, so I had two casts on.Then I had to go back into surgery sophomore year of high school, they added screws to the leg. So I’m not going to say: ‘Oh yeah, man, I wish my kid had dwarfism.'”

Even though both Zach and Tori always knew that there was a chance that any of their children could be a little person, the reality of the situation – coupled with the waiting and worry – has the 25-year-old mom-to-be dealing with a little bit of pre-baby anxiety as her due date approaches. In her last Instagram update, the reality TV star and kindergarten teacher confirmed that she was already 36 weeks pregnant — and that her developing baby was the size of a watermelon.

Tori Roloff also gave baby-hungry fans some hope when she wrote that she’d been having contractions already and suggested that she may go into labor sooner rather than later.

According to Tori, the idea of having a baby with dwarfism is definitely a scary one, and even though she’s married to a little person, she’s not afraid to share her fears with the world.

“It’s a big deal. It is scary. No parent wants to hear that their child is different, no matter what that is.”

Zach Roloff has tried to steer himself away from words like “scary” and “different” when it comes to having a son who may be suffering from dwarfism.

“What’s a better word than ‘scary’?’ Is it scary? Or is it nerve-racking? “But to me, that’s not different. He’s just like me!”

Despite his new wife’s fears (and his own life experiences), Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff seems to realize that there’s a lot more to a baby than its height and whether or not it is diagnosed with achondroplasia and everything that goes along with the particular type of dwarfism. After all, any child can have health issues, any child can struggle medically, whether they are a little person or not.

And Zach can’t bring himself to openly hope for an average height baby, either.

“But I’m also not going to say: ‘I really hope [he’s] an average height.’ Average height kids have issues, too.”

And despite her fears for her child’s health and well-being, dwarfism cannot possibly cause Little People, Big World star Tori to love her soon-to-be-born son any less than she would love a non-dwarf child.

“Whatever pops out, we’re going to love it.”

Zach Roloff agrees with his wife, and while he doesn’t seem to share her fear of becoming a parent to a dwarf, he certainly seems to understand where she’s coming from. According to Zach, his new wife will be a “great mother, no matter what.”

“She’s going to adapt to whatever situation we face.”

As inTouchWeekly reports, Zach and Tori apparently have some cause for concern when it comes to their first born baby, who is soon to be making his appearance in the Little People, Big World family. Following a recent ultrasound, Zach called his mother Amy Roloff (also a little person) to share a disturbing revelation.

“We went to the doctor yesterday — it’s not for sure, but all the limbs are measuring below average.”

While the big question is still up in the air, folks following the big Roloff baby news will be getting their questions answered soon. Zach and Tori Roloff are expecting to welcome their new bundle within the month, and it’s a certainty that the big event will be covered in detail on Little People, Big World.

