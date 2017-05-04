‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Maxie Returns, Marriage With Nathan Over, Nina Turns To Booze!

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Maxie (Kristen Storms) will return to the show, but her marriage with Nathan is over. Meanwhile, Nina turns to booze to cope with her marriage woes.

Maxie will return to Port Charles.

General Hospital is bringing back Maxie (Kristen Storms) in about a month or so. Given what is going on with Nathan (Ryan Paevey), she may come home to Port Charles to find some trouble.

Maxie has been pushing off her visit to explain actress, Kristen Storms absence from the soap opera set due to “personal issues,” according to CelebDirtyLaundry.

Last week, the actress shared photos on her Instagram looking healthy and happy with a new blonde hairstyle and new ear piercings.

#ColdbrewAllDay #literallyALLDAY. A post shared by Kirsten Storms (@kirstenstorms) on May 3, 2017 at 3:34pm PDT

Storms also shared a photo of herself with her daughter on a playground.

She told me I would “absolutely” fit in the infant swing. #threegoingonthirteen A post shared by Kirsten Storms (@kirstenstorms) on Apr 25, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

On Thursday’s (May 4) episode, Nathan will spend some quality time with nurse Amy (Risa Dorken), who will tell him some shocking things about his wife.

Amy asks Nathan to help him with the Nurse’s Ball but the two end up talking and drinking. Of course, Nathan begins wallowing about Maxie leaving him.

Amy will tell him how Maxie bullied her in high school. Nathan will be surprised to know his wife could be so cruel.

General Hospital spoilers tease that something may end up happening between Nathan and Amy. Will Maxie come home to find Nathan and Amy have grown closer than ever?

Alex is Anna?

Meanwhile, other General Hospital spoilers hint that May sweeps shockers are approaching. More secrets are revealed about Anna (Finola Hughes) and Valentin’s (James Patrick Stuart) history. The chemistry between the two will heat up, but is it even really Anna?

General Hospital teasers say that Anna is hiding her true identity from Valentin. It is really Anna’s twin sister Alex who has been trying to get close to him.

If Alex is exposed, it could be a major bombshell on General Hospital that will shake things up down the road. Anna/Alex is going to make another move on Valentin, making an offer that’s difficult for him to refuse in the upcoming episodes.

General Hospital fans know that Alexandra “Alex” Devane was brainwashed by her fake mother on All My Children, but the last time viewers saw Alex, she was living a seemingly normal life in Europe.

Nina drinks her pain away.

Nina (Michelle Stafford) is miserable in her marriage and continues to battle doubts and fears that Valentin is cheating.

She has even asked Nelle (Chloe Lanier) to help her spy on her husband. When Nelle sees something down by the docks, she lies to Nina to save her feelings. This may come back to haunt Nelle in the end.

#GH Today Mon May 1:Nelle is reluctant to spy on Valentin for Nina, urging the jealous wife “Call your husband. Ask him to be honest w/ you” pic.twitter.com/8E3qxowaJy — Laura H (@pmekame) May 1, 2017

Nina will end up turning to booze to cope with her pain at the MetroCourt. Will she spiral out of control?

General Hospital spoilers on The Inquisitr say that Nina will break up with Valentin on May 10’s episode next week.

Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) will find Nina drunk in the bar, and she tells him about her situation. Spoilers hint that Curtis will check up on Valentin and Anna and find something interesting.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC at 2:00 p.m. EST.

