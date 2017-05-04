Josh Duggar’s Job Suffers As He Juggles Family, Lawsuit, Pregnant Anna & Four Kids, Couple Stays Off Instagram

Josh Duggar’s only job since getting kicked off of his family’s TLC show was selling used cars. But now, with family drama, impending lawsuits and his wife Anna pregnant with his fifth child, it looks like he is crumbling under pressure.

According to sources, the former star of 19 Kids and Counting is “not doing very well” in his job as a used car salesman.

“He lets this guy test drive one of his cars and forgot to take down the guy’s driver’s license,” an insider told Radar Online. “The guy drove away with the car and never returned! He just stole it!”

Josh Duggar has a lot on his mind. Not only does he have to support his four kids with his salary as a used car businessman, a job which also seems to be on the rocks now, but he also has to face scandals, lawsuits, and family dramas.

Two years ago, it was revealed that he molested his younger sisters and also was possibly addicted to pornography. On top of that, with the hacking of Ashley Madison, a website that encourages married people to find partners for extramarital affairs, it was found that he had an account on it as well, using a profile picture that wasn’t his own.

These scandals eventually got the famous 19 Kids and Counting show canceled on TLC. While his family was able to get back on the channel with a new spinoff, Jill & Jessa Counting On, Josh and his wife, Anna, have not been able to show their faces on the camera since then.

However, the 29-year-old Duggar and his family started to make their way back into mainstream media. His parents featured him celebrating his birthday with his immediate family on Facebook, showing that he has been able to lead a normal life since the scandals.

The biggest news came when they announced that Anna was pregnant with his fifth child. They marked this occasion with a lengthy post on Duggar family blog, showing just how far they have come together as a couple.

“For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family,” Josh and Anna Duggar wrote. “Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust. We’ve learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time. As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!”

A few 19 Kids and Counting fans have been rather sympathetic to Josh’s troubles. In the latest post made by the Duggars on Facebook, one commented that he wishes for the eldest Duggar to find his way again.

“I hope Josh learns how to cope with his new reality,” Paul Lui wrote. “His problems should have been dealth with when he was a young man. It was a big oversight on the part of his parents.”

Before Josh returns to a completely normal life, he still has to face allegations in court about his actions on Ashley Madison. He is getting sued by a Los Angeles-based DJ, who claims that Josh Duggar used his picture to have affairs online.

To proceed with the case, the former star of 19 Kids and Counting may have to officially recount all the extramarital affairs he had through the dating website.

“Josh Duggar will be questioned under oath about the 2015 cheating scandal that nearly destroyed his family,” reports Radar Online. “As Radar has reported, the religious and conservative father of four was outed as a member of Ashley Madison, a website that helps married people have affairs.

With his job, family, and his relationship with Anna on the rocks, this may be the straw that breaks the proverbial camel’s back.

