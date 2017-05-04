Ivanka Trump Dances In Instagram Video And Gets 417,000 Views In Three Hours [Video]

Ivanka Trump let her hair down and danced in the below Instagram video from Ivanka’s official social media page, and the video of Trump dancing quickly racked up 417,000 views in the span of three hours.

The description of the video featured Ivanka writing about the little moments that matter when it comes to working mothers and their children. It was a throwback Thursday video that Trump wrote was an “after-work dance party” with her sons.

Little moments matter, especially for working moms!! #TBT to an after-work dance party with my boys. @WorkingMother magazine outlined 10 additional things I have to say about motherhood in my #WomenWhoWorkBook. See the article at: http://bit.ly/2q260xz A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on May 4, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

In the Instagram video, Ivanka pointed to the article in Working Mother titled “10 Times Ivanka Trump Gets Real About Working Motherhood in Her New Book.” It’s not clear when the video of Ivanka dancing was filmed, because the Instagram description doesn’t list a date of the throwback Thursday video.

Ivanka may have been coming home from a hard day at work as an executive vice president of The Trump Organization or from working on her line of products. What is clear is that her two young sons appear in the video as Ivanka enters the kitchen, still in her coat and heels, and dances with the boys as they sing a song that has a whole lot of the word “no” in the lyrics.

Ivanka’s book, Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success, was published on May 2, and is racking up plenty of reviews on Amazon. As reported by Fortune, Ivanka wrote about her journey to authentic expression as a “female executive with kids” in excerpts from the book.

Ivanka called herself guarded when it came to being a working mother with a young baby, not sharing any photos of Arabella until after the little girl was a one-year-old, and only because a photographer got a photo of Arabellea in an airport and Ivanka wanted to beat him to the punch in getting the photo out to the public.

After that, Ivanka wrote that she began sharing more photos of her family, and people responded well on social media, writing that it was good to see that personal side of Ivanka. That’s likely why Ivanka felt comfortable sharing the candid video of herself dancing with her sons.

Ivanka wrote that it was good for folks to see the human side of her as a mother, knowing that she was up early in the morning with “pureed avocado” on her bathrobe. However, Ivanka said she had to admit that for her, the work-life balance doesn’t exist. Ivanka said that she had an even crazier schedule when her dad ran for president. Ivanka praised having Jewish holidays to get a break and get in some much-needed quality family time.

“Honestly, I wasn’t treating myself to a massage or making much time for self-care. I wish I could have awoken early to meditate for twenty minutes and I would have loved to catch up with the friends I hadn’t seen in three months, but there just wasn’t enough time in the day. And sometimes that happens. Seasons of chaos will undoubtedly come at some point in your life, and throw off even your best-laid plans, but you can go momentarily off track, knowing that you have a solid system in place to return to as soon as possible. The goal is that it’s the exception not the norm, and that you’re able to get back to healthy habits as quickly as you can.”

Ivanka wrote about working hard for weeks on end, then taking a vacation to rest up and recover. She also wrote about being honest when it comes to creating a work-friendly environment, such as sharing when you need to leave work to take care of the needs of children.

“One of the ways I’m setting an example for a different kind of corporate culture in my company is by involving my kids—and spending quality time with them at the office. I had a standing lunch date with Arabella every Wednesday before she started kindergarten. We called it our ‘working lunch.'”

Ivanka wrote about her daughter liking her “pink” office instead of her real estate office, because the little girl gets her own desk. Whereas the viewpoints in Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success show Ivanka incorporating plenty of ways to involve her kids in her work, Ivanka is getting feedback on Instagram that states that plenty of women would love to have the same types of opportunities Ivanka has when it comes to the workplace.

Ivanka Trump’s Video Shows Her Dancing With Sons, Not Ivanka’s Daughter

The video of Ivanka dancing notably shows her sons and not her daughter, and is gaining plenty of commentary on Instagram.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/Getty Images]