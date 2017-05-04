Brad Pitt GQ Interview: On Co-Parenting The Children With Angelina Jolie After The Divorce

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may be divorced, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t become partners in raising their children.

In his first major interview since his divorce from Jolie, Pitt revealed in the summer issue of GQ Style magazine that his legal battle with Angelina over the custody of their children won’t turn ugly. According to the Allied actor, the 41-year-old Angelina Jolie has agreed to “work together” with him in raising their kids. After much legal wrangling, the former couple agreed to have shared custody of their six children — 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 10- year-old Shiloh and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

“I just refuse,” Brad said. “And fortunately my partner [Angelina] in this agrees. It’s just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart.”

Brad Pitt, 51, acknowledged that his recent fall from grace had been for the most part “self-inflicted.” And it all came to a head on that fateful day in September when Angelina Jolie filed for divorce days after reports emerged alleging that he was abusive to his 15-year-0ld son, Maddox, while on a private plane during a family trip.

Brad Pitt said that while he remains hurt over the divorce, he has managed to stay sober for six months and counting. In fact, he is seeing a therapist to ensure that he doesn’t revert to his old ways.

“I’m really, really happy to be done with all of that. I mean, I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know — things I wasn’t dealing with. I was boozing too much. It’s just become a problem. And I’m really happy it’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again.”

Not long after the split with Jolie, Pitt was investigated for child abuse over an alleged physical altercation with son Shiloh during the aforementioned plane incident. He was soon cleared of all charges following an investigation, as reported by the Inquisitr.

“I was really on my back and chained to a system when Child Services was called,” Pitt told GQ‘s Michael Paterniti. “And you know, after that, we’ve been able to work together to sort this out. We’re both doing our best.”

Pitt, who looked noticeably thinner in the GQ photo shoot, said that the divorce had been a struggle for all parties involved, especially in the first couple of months. The World War Z actor, however, said that he wants to maintain a good relationship with Angelina Jolie.

“I see it happen to friends,” he said. “I see where the one spouse literally can’t tell their own part in it, and is still competing with the other in some way and wants to destroy them and needs vindication by destruction, and just wasting years on that hatred. I don’t want to live that way.”

Despite some disagreements pertaining to the terms of the divorce, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have managed to set aside their differences for the welfare of their six children. In January, the pair has released a joint statement announcing that they are sealing divorce documents in order to protect their kids.

Jolie told BBC in February that the days following the divorce from Pitt had been difficult for her and the kids, but she remains hopeful that their struggles will make them a stronger family after all is said and done.

Brad Pitt says in his GQ interview that he shares the same vision for the family.

“Our focus is that everyone come out stronger and better people — there is no other outcome,” said Brad.

Pitt says that he intends to dial back on his work commitments so he can spend more time with his children.

