Jana Duggar Gets Courting Tips From Fans Who Urged Tim Tebow Courtship, Her Twin Also Not Married

All the fans of Jill & Jessa Counting On want to see Jana Duggar courting, engaged and married off. But it looks like she is following a path of her own as she commits herself to serving the Duggars. It has gotten to a point that the fans started taking more active measures in doling out courting advice and linking her past suitors like Tim Tebow, Jed Rivers and Lawson Bates to her again.

This past week, the 27-year-old Duggar was in Big Sandy, Texas with the rest of her family attending a conference. As the eldest unmarried girl, she was working over time tending to her younger siblings and making sure that her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, were free enough to give lectures throughout the week.

But that doesn’t mean that they have totally given up with featuring their daughter on Facebook, in hopes of finding a courtship partner soon. They have been uploading pictures of Jana regularly, making sure that she gets the attention she deserves.

Check out Jana taking care of her youngest sister!

But it seems like Jill & Jessa Counting On fans have a few tips on how the eldest Duggar can get herself out there. When the Duggars uploaded a picture of Jana with her twin David, they were eager to talk about how she seems ready to court seriously.

One, by the name of Thelma Johns, commented on a picture on Facebook that they may want to travel more.

“If they aren’t finding anyone in the area they live in maybe they need to travel to other places once in awhile where there is possibility of meeting others but they’ve probably already figured that out if they are looking that is,” she wrote.

And others seem to think that she was on the right path, taking care of herself physically and mentally.

“Great picture,” Christina Stewart Duke commented. “Janna seems to have lost some weight.”

Another fan wrote, “Jana really is a beauty! No doubt she’ll find a nice young man when the right time comes.”

In fact, the fans have been playing a big role thinking of connections that Jana could be making. Last week, they even suggested reconnecting with Tim Tebow, an athlete who was rumored to be courting her a few years ago.

“Lovely Jana, so nice to see you,” Ida Evelyn Brumback wrote under a picture of Jana holding her sister. “I really want your Dad to talk to Tim Tebow, a truly Godly man! You deserve to be happy and make your own beautiful babies!”

Tim Tebow is a former professional American football player and current professional baseball outfielder in the New York Mets. He was the most public persona to connect with one of the Duggar girls and some fans cite that as a reason why he and Jana never made it through.

It has been hard for the 27-year-old Duggar as she watched three of her sisters get married and have babies.

“I know how it feels to wait for ‘Prince Charming’ to come along,” the 27-year-old Duggar said according to Radar Online. “I’m still waiting. Waiting is not always easy. Especially in those times when all the married siblings are getting together and you can’t go along because you’re not part of ‘that’ group.”

However, it has been some consolation that her twin is also not courting anyone. John David has been receiving a lot less pressure to get married as he is a guy and that it is common for men in the area to get married later in their lives.

Do you think Jana will find someone new in 2017? Or do you think there is a chance that she will reconnect with Tim Tebow? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]