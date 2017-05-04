‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For May 4: ‘Y&R’ Spoilers For May 5, Cane and Jack Conspire

The Young and the Restless spoilers from Canada’s day-ahead Y&R preview show indicate what we’ll see in the U.S. on Thursday, May 4. Over at Brash & Sassy, Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) plays sympathetic with Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) over her reality check about Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni). Cane says she should take some time off, then hints at firing Billy.

Cane Playing Tricks – Channeling Dad Colin

Cane seems very like his dad, Colin Atkinson, (Tristan Rogers) running a scam as he works an angle on Victoria, so she’ll shut Billy down at B&S. On today’s The Young and the Restless, Victoria says work is work and personal lives are outside and insists she can compartmentalize. Juliet Helton (Laur Allen) notices Cane working Victoria and comforting her. Cane should worry about his own mess.

Also on Thursday’s The Young and the Restless, Billy is back at the office and crosses swords with Cane about the hockey ads. Victoria takes Billy’s side which chafes Cane. Victoria takes a private moment with Billy to ask him to go slowly and not introduce the kids to Phyllis just yet and reminds him that she learned that lesson the hard way with Travis Crawford (Michael Roark). Billy says that’s fine.

Breaking the Bad News To Jack

The Young and the Restless spoilers say Phyllis and Billy pay a visit to Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) today and find him with Gloria Bardwell (Judith Chapman). Philly reveals they’ve coupled up again, but Jack suspects (and vocalizes) that they’ve probably been intimate all this time. The duo insists this is new and for real. Jack sends them out of his office and tells Phyllis to keep Billy away from Jabot.

Jack Learns Billy and Phyllis Are Porking Again on #YR https://t.co/c5YqblLTeR pic.twitter.com/184peW2Jmf — Daytime Confidential (@dcconfidential) April 27, 2017

More sinister The Young and the Restless spoilers have Jack promising Phyllis she won’t get a happy ending with Billy. Phyllis tries to make peace, but it’s not happening. Gloria discovers from Jack that Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) knows about their “relationship” and fears Ashley will push to fire her, and Ashley will make a play for Jack’s CEO seat. Not a good news day for Jack. He’s fuming.

Dina Does Business With Devon

On today’s The Young and the Restless, on Devon Hamilton’s (Bryton James) jet, Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) wants to know more about Devon’s tie to Katherine Chancellor. Neil Winters (Kristoff St John) tugs at Dina’s heart strings telling her Devon grew up in foster care and knew Kay later in life. Dina won’t commit but seems interested. Later, Dina looks at a photo of Ashley and seems touched.

Dina is very intrigued by Devon's past. The Number One Daytime Network for 30 consecutive years @CBSDaytime @YandR_CBS #YR pic.twitter.com/2c9Fc7uBTU — KingMinos777 (@KingMinos777) May 3, 2017

The Young and the Restless promise Dina is on Ashley’s mind when Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) presses her about her only living grandparent. Ashley won’t give details, and only says that Dina is selfish, abandoned them all, and doesn’t care about her, Jack, Traci or Abby. Ravi Shapur (Abhi Sinha) shows up, Abby leaves, and Ravi relaxes Ashley by helping her do some meditation, but she remains distracted.

Work Drama All Around Genoa City

Later, when Phyllis stops by to grab Billy from work for their date night, The Young and the Restless spoilers say Victoria isn’t pleased to see them together looking happy. At GC Buzz, Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) is sick of Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) and accuses her of jealousy about her and Devon. Hilary tells Mariah that she’s not the right kind of woman for Devon, and he’ll get bored.

Games people play.. I'm gonna need Devon and Hilary to move on from each other a little bit faster. I don't want Mariah to get hurt here.#YR pic.twitter.com/HC9ZzkW07v — Antigonea (@antigonea) May 1, 2017

The Young and the Restless spoilers promise a GC Buzz cat fight when Mariah calls out Hilary’s romance with Jordan Wilde (Darnell Kirkwood) on the air, and then Hilary tells viewers that Mariah is in the friend zone with her new boyfriend. Across town, Jack and Cane share a gripe fest about Billy, and both feel he’s done them dirty. Cane and Jack conspire on how to get Billy fired from Brash & Sassy to punish him.

Friday, May 5 Y&R Spoilers

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, May 5 from Soap She Knows predict Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) meets with Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall), and it seems Victor’s enthusiasm for the book project has waned since his recent encounter with Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson). Will Scott dig up dirt because he’s intrigued by Victor’s change of heart?

Other The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, May 5 promise Mariah lords her date night with Devon over Hilary and says she’s going to take a ride with him on his jet. Hilary fumes, but it seems Mariah and Devon move quickly beyond the friend zone. In fact, Devon and Mariah might be the newest members of the mile-high club given how heated their date gets.

The juiciest The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, May 5 say Jordan and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) know each other and agree to keep their past relationship a secret. With Chelsea’s shady background as a con woman, it seems likely Jordan was also a grifter. This should be interesting as we learn more about their shared past from The Young and the Restless spoilers.

TODAY: Cane challenges Victoria… pic.twitter.com/ecLL8Ykeg4 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 4, 2017

