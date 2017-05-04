Nick Viall Grooms Fans For ‘The Polished Gent’ Men’s Grooming Line

Nick Viall got booted off Dancing With the Stars just in time. The five-time ABC reality star says he is set to launch his new men’s grooming line, the Polished Gent, on May 8, which would have been his next live DWTS show if he hadn’t been eliminated from the celebrity ballroom competition with partner Peta Murgatroyd.

“Right now I’m focusing on launching my business next week,” Nick told Entertainment Tonight after his final DWTS dance. “That’s going to take a lot of my time.”

Viall told Glamour he was prepared to be eliminated from the show and that he has no future reality TV stints lined up. For now, anyway.

“No TV plans at the moment,” Nick told Glamour.

“I was focusing on dancing and focusing on launching my business—The Polished Gent. We’ve been working on it for a while now, and it’s finally coming out…I’m very excited for the business.”

Going with the boyish shave..fully embracing Pinocchio tomorrow night ????. A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Apr 16, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

Nick told the Hollywood Reporter that his new business will be internet-based and it will include hair and facial products for men. Viall also wrote about his new venture on the Polished Gent website, revealing it has been an endeavor in the making for nearly a decade.

“Since my mid-twenties, I have put more time than I would like to admit into keeping a youthful appearance,” Viall, 36, wrote on the website for his new line.

“Most of that time was spent just buying random products hoping some of them might actually work! Sadly, that method resulted in a huge amount of time and money wasted. A handful of products really stood out over the years and I am excited to share them with you.”

Welcome back beard!! A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Apr 30, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT

Nick also revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he had been doing double duty with the line while competing on Dancing With the Stars.

“While the season’s been airing, I’ve been launching a business with me and two other business partners,” Viall told ET. “I’m very excited about that…and focusing a lot of my attention on that.”

Viall told Life & Style that he is ready for a low-key life after appearing on five reality shows. In addition to The Bachelor and Dancing With the Stars, Viall was cast on two seasons of The Bachelorette and one season of Bachelor in Paradise.

“My time in reality TV is probably done,” Viall said. “No helicopter rides, no bungee jumping, no scuba diving.”

But former Bachelor star Chris Soules told Entertainment Tonight that Viall loves being famous.

“He loves the spotlight, he really, truly does,” Soules told ET of Viall. “If he wouldn’t admit that, he’s lying.”

Nick Viall denied that he was looking for fame.

“Actually, no [I don’t want to be famous],” Nick said.

“It’s funny, because the opportunities I’ve been given in The Bachelor world… those were opportunities that were presented to me, and I certainly was open to them.”

While he says there’s no more TV on the table, Nick Viall is one of several Bachelor alums who have found ways to use their reality TV fame to launch new businesses. Viall’s Bachelor reject Corinne Olympios has launched a T-shirt line, and several of the franchise’s stars have written books, including Sean Lowe and Viall’s ex, Andi Dorfman.

As far as men’s grooming lines go, Viall will have some stiff competition with existing lines curated by Ryan Seacrest and Rob Lowe. Ahead of the launch, Nick Viall fans (or their significant others, perhaps) can sign up for exclusive updates on the brand’s website.

As for Nick Viall’s wedding plans with Vanessa Grimaldi? That’s not even on the list as Nick jumps into his next venture.

Take a look at the video below to see Nick Viall plugging his new men’s grooming line.

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]