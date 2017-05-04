Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick did not get back together earlier this year as many suspected.

While the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians couple has been seen with their children, seven-year-old Mason, four-year-old Penelope, and two-year-old Reign, in recent months, they appear to have both move on with new partners.

At the end of last month, Disick was seen spending time with 19-year-old British model Ella Ross and on Tuesday, Kourtney Kardashian stepped out with 23-year-old model Younes Bendjima, who she was first linked to last October.

On May 4, TMZ told readers that Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima enjoyed a lunch date in West Hollywood and a shopping trip in Beverly Hills. In photos, the alleged new couple was seen sporting white tops and blue jeans.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima reportedly met one another at the end of last year and in October 2016, they were enjoying time with one another at a Paris nightclub when Kim Kardashian was robbed.

Bendjima split his time between Paris and Los Angeles and sees Kardashian “regularly.”

As TMZ pointed out, 38-year-0ld Kourtney Kardashian’s rumored new boyfriend is the same age as her 23-year-old past flame Justin Bieber. He’s also friends with two of Bieber’s ex-girlfriends, Hailey Baldwin and Sofia Richie.

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber were first linked in October 2015 after they were seen enjoying each other’s company during a few outings in Los Angeles. Then, in March of the following year, Kardashian was seen attending one of Bieber’s shows at the Staples Center, where she declared she was a “Belieber.”

The following month, a source told People Magazine that Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber had been “hooking up on and off for a few months now.”

“They have hooked up a few times, including recently. It happens in L.A. He has met her kids, but they don’t hook up around the kids. It’s on nights when she has help and is able to go out.”

“[Kourtney Kardashian] is great. Justin thinks it’s cool that she is older and hot. She isn’t clingy and has her own life,” the source continued. “There are no bad consequences for Justin to hook up with her. She is very easy going and just makes it fun for him to be around her.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber continued to be spotted together up until recently, but when it comes to her main man, the honor appears to belong to Younes Bendjima at the moment.

As for Scott Disick, he and Kourtney Kardashian continue to spend time together as a family, but their nine-year romance seems to be over for good.

“She’s telling everyone that she is finally done with Scott, for good, and she’s vowing that won’t take him back again,” a source close to the reality star explained to Hollywood Life in February. “Kourtney’s just sick of his non-stop bullsh*t, womanizing and partying and feels she’s ready to finally turn her back on him once and for all.”

“It’s taken [Kourtney Kardashian] ages to get to this stage, but it seems she is finally, genuinely over Scott,” the insider added.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were involved in a romance until he was seen with another woman in July 2015.

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her family, including her former boyfriend Scott Disick and their kids, tune into new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13 on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.

