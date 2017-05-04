Bella Hadid Reportedly Responds To Selena Gomez & The Weeknd’s Met Gala PDA

Bella Hadid is reportedly responding after seeing her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd, getting seriously cozy with new girlfriend Selena Gomez at the 2017 Met Gala, and she’s not happy.

According to reports, although Bella and her ex were thought to have avoided a run-in at the prestigious fashion event on May 1, sources are claiming that Hadid allegedly responded to her former boyfriend and Selena’s red carpet appearance by telling friends that she was “crushed” to see her ex looking so happy with the singer and actress less than six months after they split.

“Bella is crushed after having to see Selena look so in love with Abel [The Weeknd] at the Met Ball,” a source told Hollywood Life this week, one year after Hadid and the singer attended the fashion event together in 2016.

“Selena and [The Weeknd] really looked like a stunning couple at the ball,” continued the site’s insider of Bella’s reaction to seeing her former boyfriend and Gomez looking so in love with his new girlfriend, adding that Hadid was “hurt” by their serious flirting and PDA on the red carpet after seeing photos and video of the couple looking loved up after the event.

“It hurt Bella’s heart to see her ex look so happy with his gorgeous new girlfriend,” the outlet’s insider continued but noted that Hadid is trying to move on from her ex after the two split in November 2016 after dating since April 2015.

“Bella wants to move on from Abel and wishes the best for him, but it was hard for her to see all of the heavy PDA right in front of her face at the Met Ball,” the source said of Hadid’s hurt feelings.

Notably, Selena and The Weeknd packed on the PDA while making their red carpet debut as a couple this week, which saw Gomez whisper sweet nothings into her boyfriend’s ear at the event Bella also attended.

Gomez whispered “I love you” to her boyfriend on the red carpet, and although the two and Bella were not photographed within the vicinity of each other, E! News reported that Selena and The Weeknd were just steps behind Bella’s mom Yolanda Foster when Gomez made the gushing remark.

The site also claimed that Bella appeared to do all she could to stay out of The Weeknd and Gomez’s way, reporting that Hadid was even a little late to the dinner just to make sure there were no awkward run-ins with her ex and his new girlfriend.

“There was no sign of Bella anywhere near them,” said an onlooker. “Bella was actually still outside going through the exhibit while Selena and The Weeknd were at dinner.”

But while The Weeknd and Selena avoided Bella, they certainly didn’t avoid the PDA.

Vogue took to Instagram to share a snap of Hadid’s ex planting a kiss on Gomez’s lips while inside the event and claimed that “love was in the air.”

“Love was in the air at the 2017 #MetGala,” the outlet captioned the photo of Selena and The Weeknd kissing inside the event, which some fans actually tagged Hadid in in the comments section. “Last night marked a milestone for [Gomez] and [The Weeknd] as the couple made their official red carpet debut.”

Notably, what could have been an awkward run-in for Selena, The Weeknd, and Bella comes just weeks after Hadid got candid about her breakup with the “Starboy” singer in an interview with Teen Vogue.

Bella admitted that her breakup with The Weeknd – who she dated for more than a year and a half – took its toll on her, as Hadid revealed in the interview before Selena and the musician went public with their romance that she knew the breakup was going to hurt for a while.

“It’ll be hard for a while,” Bella said, calling her split with Abel her first big breakup in the interview with the teen magazine. “Love hurts, but you have to pull through.”

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]