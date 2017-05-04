‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Strikes Again, Who Will Get Dina’s Company?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor will strike again with blood and money at stake this time. Who will end up getting Dina’s company?

Dina’s (Marla Adams) return will start a family war. However, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) mother’s return will actually unite the currently feuding siblings.

Romance, Revenge, and the Return of Dina Mergeron next week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/ff20PAJRtk — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) April 28, 2017

Dina’s company is for sale.

Dina’s company, Mergeron Enterprises, is up for sale and the bidding war for the company will become a significant factor in The Young and the Restless’ plotline this week.

Dina’s other husband owned Mergeron Enterprises. When he died, she inherited everything and became a wealthy business owner.

Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Victor (Eric Braeden) will be after the company. He will want Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) help with the acquisition, testing her value and trustworthiness.

Here’s to our #WCW this week… Abby Newman herself, @mel_ordway! #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on May 3, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

Devon (Bryton James) and Neil (Kristoff St. John) are also going to be pining for Mergeron Enterprises as well.

Devon and Neil are even going to jet off to Paris to try and seal the deal before Victor can make an offer.

“Damn right I’m in!” Neil and Devon are gassing up the jet to seal the deal! #YR pic.twitter.com/iDf0ewNEnU — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) May 2, 2017

Victor will strike when the moment is right. He is willing to do whatever it takes to make sure he and Abby get control of the company.

Ashley hates her mom.

Young and the Restless spoilers on CelebDirtyLaundry reveal that Ashley will tell Ravi (Abhi Sinha) that she hated her mother.

She still holds so much resentment from the past.

RT to give a big WELCOME BACK to Marla Adams who returns today to #YR as Abbott family matriarch Dina Mergeron! pic.twitter.com/g3675cBqYc — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) May 3, 2017

Marla Adams first appeared on TheYoung and the Restless in 1986. She was the former wife of John Abbott (Jerry Douglas), who Ashley had thought was her real father.

On today’s #YR, Ashley is reminded of her painful past. pic.twitter.com/v1eZ3VfFk2 — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) May 3, 2017

Dina abandoned her three children, Jack, Ashley, and Tracey (Beth Mailand) when they were young kids, but she also had an affair which resulted in Ashley’s birth.

Ashley is still furious at her mother for lying to her about her biological father all these years.

Jack isn’t exactly welcoming his mother back with open arms either. He hopes she doesn’t try to get close to them again, it’s too late for him.

This week, Jack warns Ashley about crossing the line with Ravi. Will she listen to him? #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 11, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

What do you want to see happen next on The Young and the Restless? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS at 12:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. EST.

