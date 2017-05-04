NeNe Leakes Offered $2.5 Million For ‘RHOA’ Return — Was Phaedra Parks Fired To Make Room For NeNe?

It’s no secret that Bravo wants NeNe Leakes back for Season 10 of Real Housewives of Atlanta and it looks like they’re willing to pay up for that to happen. Back when the RHOA Season 10 return of NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak was just rumors, NeNe made it clear that she wanted a bigger paycheck than the Don’t Be Tardy star. After learning that NeNe Leakes has been offered $2.5 million for her return, some RHOA fans are wondering if Phaedra Parks was fired to make room in the budget to pay NeNe to hold her peach again.

For what it’s worth, NeNe Leakes still hasn’t agreed to the RHOA deal but has said that she is interested in returning for what Bravo promises will be an epic Season 10. The new $2.5 million deal to come back to Real Housewives of Atlanta was first reported by Life & Style. They claim that the information came from an inside source that also revealed:

“The suits at Bravo are willing to pay big money to get the best cast.”

????????#lifeofnene A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on May 1, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

Does that mean there will be a huge Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 cast shakeup? The Inquisitr previously reported that Phaedra Parks would no longer be holding a peach when Season 10 rolls around. It was previously reported that Phaedra was fired after a Season 9 RHOA reunion show shocker. However, Phaedra’s rep says she wasn’t actually fired from the show. Semantics aside, it looks like she won’t be returning.

Many believe that Bravo opted not to bring Phaedra Parks back because she was outed during the Season 9 RHOA reunion for starting the rumors about Kandi Burruss being a lesbian and wanting to drug and rape Porsha Williams. There has even been some backlash over the possibility that Bravo, or more specifically, Andy Cohen, didn’t want her back after that.

We are getting ready to go over these outrageous Met Gala Red Carpet Fashions #fashionpolice A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on May 2, 2017 at 2:28pm PDT

After all, Phaedra definitely isn’t the first woman on the show to throw a bunch of shade and tell a few lies. If we’re comparing what she did to other Real Housewives drama, Phaedra’s involvement in the drama between Kandi and Porsha is nothing compared to the cancer lies that Vicki Gunvalson got caught up in on Real Housewives of Orange County. So what is the real reason that Phaedra Parks was fired?

So that leads us to ask if Phaedra Parks was fired to make room in the budget to pay NeNe Leakes enough money to get her to come back. Before NeNe’s RHOA departure back in 2015, she was pulling in $1 million per season so if she does agree to the $2.5 million deal, Leakes will be getting a huge raise as far as RHOA money goes.

Phaedra Parks was making $1.4 million a year before rumors that she would be leaving Real Housewives of Atlanta and it looks like her departure really may have opened the door for NeNe Leakes to come back as far as putting some money back in the Bravo budget.

NeNe Leakes is an original Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member who spent eight seasons with the Bravo hit before leaving for what she thought would be greener pastures. NeNe has been on Celebrity Apprentice and even had quite a bit of success on the Fox hit Glee. NeNe even moved on to her own show after the Glee success and appeared in 22 episodes of The New Normal before her comedy was canceled. NeNe has also appeared as herself on a handful of shows including The Real, Fashion Police, and MasterChef.

So far, Bravo hasn’t confirmed who else will be returning for Season 10 of Real Housewives of Atlanta. So far, the only current peach holder that likely won’t be coming back is Phaedra Parks. Both NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak will be picking their peaches back up although NeNe’s deal isn’t confirmed yet and Kim says that her deal isn’t totally set in stone yet either. Who else would you like to see either return or join Season 10 of Real Housewives of Atlanta?

[Featured Image by Donald Bowers/Stringer/Getty Images]