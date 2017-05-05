The Samsung Galaxy S8 charmed its users with sleek new design matched with high-end specs, but is it the best smartphone this 2017? Well, we can’t say that yet, considering there are three other contenders for that title that haven’t even come out yet.

The iPhone 8 Has High Expectations To Meet

The iPhone 8 from Apple will undoubtedly be the Galaxy S8’s biggest challenge. It is reportedly the smartphone that celebrates the 10th year anniversary of the iPhone. Being a celebratory device, it is only expected that it will have high specs and cool features that will make it stand out from the rest of the the competition, including Apple’s other flagships.

As early as now, there are already talks of what the iPhone 8 could sport, though we only have speculations. Out of these rumors, a facial recognition system and true wireless charging may be its trump cards against the Galaxy S8.

As for its appearance, Inquisitr reported of several leaks that give us an idea of what the iPhone 8 could look like, and we’re looking at a fresh new design. Instead of the aluminum body we’ve seen on the iPhone 6, 6s, 7, and possibly on the 7s, both front and back of the upcoming smartphone could have curved glass. It might also do away with the physical home button, making the front side to be full display.

Google Pixel 2 Is The Pure Android You’re Looking For

Within the Android family, the Samsung Galaxy S8 will be facing the Google Pixel 2, which at this point may already be in the works, Inquisitr previously reported. The biggest appeal of the smartphone is that it comes from Google directly, meaning that people will only get that pure Android goodness.

Google Pixel 2 also has specs that put the smartphone at the top of the competition. It is believed that it will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip and will likely have an upgraded RAM. Its predecessor’s performance is great so far, so many expect the same and more for the Pixel 2.

We have little leaks to go on about, so we have no idea yet if Google Pixel 2 will have the same design. The first Pixel, in an attempt to be unique-looking, featured an interesting design at the back that unfortunately did not add much to its appeal. Hopefully, the next set of flagships will be much better-looking.

OnePlus 5 To Have High Specs With Low Price

The Galaxy S8 is a great phone, but it is far too costly for those with a budget. OnePlus 5, which is slated to release soon, is promising to offer a cheaper alternative with almost the same performance as the Samsung flagship.

Like the Samsung Galaxy S8, Oneplus 5 will also have a Snapdragon 835 chip. Instead of 4GB RAM, however, the Chinese smartphone will have 6GB RAM along with 64GB storage and 3,400 mAh battery. There could also be an 8GB/128GB configuration, but that remains unconfirmed.

Dual-lens rear camera on the OnePlus 5 shows up in leaks https://t.co/gisJaQRWLZ pic.twitter.com/nTtbfa96n0 — Gizmo Times (@gizmotimestech) April 28, 2017

As for its design, fans will likely not see a full-front display like that in the S8, BGR reports. There will still be a home button with the fingerprint scanner on the front, and on the back there will be a horizontally arranged dual camera amid leaks of a vertically arranged set-up. The inclusion of the 3.5mm headphone jack is also still unconfirmed. But the biggest feature of the OnePlus 5 is its price, which could go as low as half of the Galaxy S8’s price.

Although the Galaxy S8 may be the most popular smartphone right now, that is bound to change soon with the launch of these smartphones that will pose quite a challenge to Samsung’s current flagship.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]