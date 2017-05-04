Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers have reportedly leaked online, but cast member Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is now suggesting that you might not believe them even if you saw them.

Coster-Waldau, who plays anti-hero Jaime Lannister on Game of Thrones, is teasing fans of the TV show with news of spoilers for the ending being available on the internet. The actor spoke with Observer recently and indicated that there are various plot points online that spoil Game of Thrones.

“If you go online you can definitely read every plot point that’s going to happen. You can find the ending of Game of Thrones on the internet. It’s there. But you wouldn’t know. Of course, nobody really wants to know.”

Of course, Coster-Waldau did not get specific about what spoilers were available, but the actor noted that even if he outright told people about what happens, they might not believe him.

“Maybe I should try it one day,” he said. “Just say, ‘Yeah, here is exactly what happens.’ You’d probably just go, ‘Pfffft, no, it’s not.'”

Coster-Waldau expounded a bit on his own personal theory for how Jaime Lannister should be killed on Game of Thrones. He spoke about the scene in Season 3 in which Jaime told Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) about why he murdered King Aerys, who he was sworn to protect. Jaime reveals in this scene that Aerys had ordered his men to set fire to the city, which would have killed numerous innocent citizens, but Jaime put a stop to this by becoming the Kingslayer.

“That scene in season 3 was a very important moment,” Coster-Waldau said. “The most important for Jaime, I think, was in that bath with Brienne. It was called ‘Kissed by Fire,’ that episode. Which is why I think Jaime should be killed by fire.”

While the interviewer suggested that this may be too perfect of an ending to Jaime Lannister, the actor did some more teasing.

“Well, I guess we’ll see what happens,” he said. “You’ll remember this when you’re watching next season. You’ll be like, ‘Oh, f**k.'”

It’s not clear how serious Coster-Waldau is being here, though Game of Thrones fans already know that he or any main character could very well could die in the final two seasons. A death by fire would certainly make sense from a narrative perspective, but considering the brutal randomness of some of the show’s deaths, he could be killed off in any number of ways, or not at all.

Either way, fans are still waiting for the Season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones. The series typically airs on HBO during the spring months but they had to adapt to a different shooting schedule, leading to a later premiere date. HBO programming president Casey Bloys revealed the news last summer.

“Now that winter has arrived on Game of Thrones, executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss felt that the storylines of the next season would be better served by starting production a little later than usual, when the weather is changing. Instead of the show’s traditional spring debut, we’re moving the debut to summer to accommodate the shooting schedule.”

Game of Thrones Season 7 has been filming in Northern Ireland, with Spain and Iceland providing for additional locations. Season 7 will only feature seven episodes, while the eighth and final season is expected to have six episodes. This is a step down from the usual 10 episodes per season format that comprised the first six seasons of the HBO series.

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres Sunday, July 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. It will also be readily available on HBO Go and HBO NOW at the same time.

