April The Giraffe And Calf Tajiri Update And Animal Adventure Park News, Watch Live Cam With Photos And Videos

Just because April the giraffe had her baby calf doesn’t mean all the excitement surrounding the Animal Adventure Park (AAP) has settled down. In fact, the petting zoo may be gearing up for a huge wave of visitors when they reopen on May 13, 2017. April is a 15-year-old Reticulated giraffe who gave birth to her fourth calf, Tajiri, on April 15, 2017. The birth was live streamed on the Internet via Facebook and YouTube and millions across the globe tuned in and watched. During the months leading up to the delivery and live birth, April became a viral sensation. Her initial due date was difficult to determine and she ended up giving birth in April instead of February as first suspected. April lives at the Animal Adventure Park, located in Harpursville, New York, with her five-year-old mate Oliver “Ollie” and their calf Tajiri. Tajiri will not remain at the Animal Adventure Park and will be rehomed to a facility with an active giraffe breeding and conservation program.

The Animal Adventure Park continues to live stream April, Oliver, and Tajiri through the live giraffe cam every Tuesday between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET. They also provide video and photo updates regarding Tajiri’s well-being and overall health. You can watch the live giraffe cam as it streams in the video player below. You can also watch important videos from the Animal Adventure Park and Toys R Us (April’s sponsor) in the playlist.

Watch April the Giraffe and Calf Tajiri Live Every Tuesday via the Giraffe Cam

April’s Baby Book is on Amazon

According to a report by WFAA, a new book about April the giraffe written by an elementary teacher and her class is climbing the Amazon book charts. The book is called April’s Baby and is described as viewing the experience of April and the live giraffe cam through the eyes of children. Here is the description as shared on Amazon.

“April the giraffe became a beloved internet sensation with the much-anticipated birth of her calf. This is the touching and humorous story of April as seen through the eyes and art of second and third-grade students from Beach Elementary School in Cedar Springs, Michigan.”

So far, the book has received nothing but five-star reviews and has garnered more than 100 comments. According to WFAA, staff at Animal Adventure Park requested their own copies of the book.

April the Giraffe and Animal Adventure Park Featured in B.C. Comic

It isn’t just books where April the giraffe is hitting the publishing market. April the giraffe and the Animal Adventure Park will soon be featured in the B.C. comic strip. Binghamton Homepage shared the news that included a video interview with B.C. comic strip creators (brothers and grandsons of original creator Johnny Hart) Mick and Mason Mastroianni.

The team spoke to Binghamton about the upcoming strip that will run between May 15, 2017, and May 30, 2017.

“I thought, how neat would it be to do something for the opening of the park. Do some jokes about the giraffe, about the nature of the giraffe and tie it in with the area,” said Mason. “We definitely love the whole idea of B.C. and the civic pride. We definitely want to continue what my grandpa did. He was always very generous,” said Mick.

We have a name for the calf! It will be announced LIVE from the Giraffe Barn, tomorrow morning during the 8 am hour of Good Morning America! Tune in to to see how the world voted! Thank you to all that voted; your contributions will be used for some great causes and towards amazing efforts! A post shared by Animal Adventure Park (@animaladventurepark) on Apr 30, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT

Fan Video: Allysa and the Three Giraffes (A Toy Story Parody) Goes Viral

A fan created video that uses the Toy Story theme song, has gone viral. The theme song by Randy Newman “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” sets the background where video clips of giraffe-keeper Allysa Swilley interacting with all three giraffes that live at the Animal Adventure Park plays. You can watch the video below, along with photos of Allysa and the giraffes. Many feel that it was April’s relationship with Allysa Swilley that helped propel the giraffe cam to its success. Additionally, when the Animal Adventure Park launched a contest to select the giraffe calf’s name, Allysa’s Choice one. This meant that voters wanted Allysa to name the calf due to her special and unique relationship with April. It was Allysa who along with her co-worker Corey selected the giraffe calf’s name Tajiri.

Three and a half more hours and my little peanut will have a name. Regardless of the name I'm just happy he'll have one. All I ask is that you do right by this handsome boy. A post shared by Allysa Swilley (@allysaswilley) on Apr 30, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

Love at first sight. pic.twitter.com/r950wcolpM — Allysa Swilley (@AllysaSwilley) April 18, 2017

When my body hurts, when I can't keep my eyes open, when a task feels endless, they keep me going. pic.twitter.com/XlTPtfKf7f — Allysa Swilley (@AllysaSwilley) March 16, 2017

Love of my life ❤ pic.twitter.com/50B53tVqVq — Allysa Swilley (@AllysaSwilley) March 13, 2017

