Eden Sassoon won’t be seen during the upcoming eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but was she fired?

This morning, after starring in a “friend of the Housewives” role for just one season, Eden Sassoon took to social media to confirm she would not be coming back to the show with a statement to her many fans and followers.

“I want to be the one to share with everyone this news. I will not be returning to [The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills] next season,” Eden Sassoon announced on her Facebook page on May 4, according to a report by Us Weekly.

Although Eden Sassoon didn’t directly address whether or not it was her decision to leave the show, she suggested it was not by revealing the news of her exit was something she received.

“In receiving this news I feel free and alive to be the real me that was not shown to the Bravo world of viewers. I truly am grateful for the experience and huge life lessons I was up against,” she explained.

Eden Sassoon and Dorit Kemsley were brought to the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 7 following the exits of Yolanda Foster and Kathryn Edwards, who both left the show after Season 6. However, while Kemsley was featured in a full-time role as a friend of Lisa Vanderpump, Sassoon was featured only part-time.

“Remember an end is just a new beginning… I will be in full force with love, hugs, truth and compassion which are all things that make me shine,” Eden Sassoon continued on Facebook. “Another chapter in [the Eden Love Story] thank you Evolution USA you know I truly [love] to love you! [The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills] may [you] continue to create fun drama always.”

Throughout her time on the show, Eden Sassoon often found herself in the midst of drama with Kim Richards and Lisa Rinna, who’ve had a long-standing feud with one another since Season 5.

Adding to the possibility of a firing is the fact that Eden Sassoon told her fans and followers in her final Real Housewives of Beverly Hills blog that she was hoping to have another opportunity to share her real self on the show.

“I have to be honest; it feels really good that this will be the last time I have to explain myself this season! I know there are still many of you who don’t understand me, and that’s okay… hopefully I will get a chance to show you more of the real me in the future. And for those of you who did understand where I was coming form, I can’t thank you enough for the support!” she wrote.

As for the rest of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, it’s hard to say who will be returning and who will be moving on. Because Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, and Kim Richards have all been with the show since Season 1, it’s difficult to picture the show without them. That said, the three women have all remained silent in regard to their future returns.

Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, and Eileen Davidson have also stayed mum on their futures with the series.

Erika Girardi joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during Season 6 as a friend of Yolanda Foster, and Rinna and Davidson joined the cast during Season 5.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was renewed for an eighth season last month.

[Featured Image by Richie Knapp/Bravo]