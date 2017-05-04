Stephen Colbert Unrepentant Over #FireColbert, Says He Tells Jokes While Trump ‘Has The Launch Codes’

Stephen Colbert has finally opened up over the recent joke that he made about President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin which has the #FireColbert hashtag trending hugely all over social media. Despite the calls of some protesters asking for advertisers to boycott his show, Stephen Colbert remains unapologetic over what many claim was an obscene oral-sex joke about Donald Trump.

Undaunted by the ensuing anger that followed his joke about President Trump and Putin, Stephen Colbert began Wednesday’s night’s edition of The Late Show by pulling a shocked air of mock incredulity when proclaiming that he was still the host of the CBS show.

“Welcome to The Late Show, I’m your host Stephen Colbert. Still? Am I still the host? I’m still the host!”

In response to the #FireColbert hashtag and protests, Stephen Colbert explained his motivation for the Donald Trump joke that upset so many people, but remained unrepentant. It was Colbert’s view that it is his job as a comedian to tell jokes, while it is President Trump’s to hold onto launch codes, as the Washington Post reported.

“Now, folks, if you saw my monologue Monday, you know that I was a little upset with Donald Trump for insulting a friend of mine. So, at the end of that monologue, I had a few choice insults for the president in return. I don’t regret that. I believe he can take care of himself. I have jokes; he has the launch codes. So, it’s a fair fight.”

For those who may still be unaware of why the #FireColbert hashtag came about and are wondering what the joke was that got Stephen Colbert into so much trouble, Colbert recently spoke in colorful terms about Donald Trump when he said, “The only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c**k holster,” as the Inquisitr reported. After Colbert’s comments, opinions were mixed as to whether this was a legitimately funny comment or something too disrespectful to have been aired on television.

Stephen Colbert tore into Donald J. Trump and his presidency. pic.twitter.com/6TzopULK1L AHCA House Republicans — Spam 4 Trump (@Spam4Trump) May 4, 2017

It is now known that Stephen Colbert was quite upset after President Donald Trump suddenly decided to excuse himself from an interview with Colbert’s friend John Dickerson, who is the political director for CBS News. After Dickerson asked the president if he still believed that Barack Obama had wiretapped him and whether he stood by his previous comments, Trump replied, “I don’t stand by anything.” This is what brought about Stephen Colbert’s retort which prompted the #FireColbert hashtag, “It’s true. He doesn’t stand by anything except the dressing room door at Miss USA Pageant. Who needs a lotion?”

Stephen Colbert appears to be fairly unfazed by the reactions that he has gotten from his joke and the comments that the #FireColbert hashtag has brought about, and explained on Wednesday that while he may have altered a few words if he had it to do over again, on the whole his joke would have remained much the same as it was.

“So while I would do it again, I would change a few words that were cruder than they needed to be. I’m not going to repeat the phrase [here], but I just want to say for the record, life is short, and anyone who expresses their love for another person, in their own way, is to me, an American hero.”

Many Republicans have expressed outrage over Stephen Colbert’s joke about President Trump and Putin, including Karl Rove. Rove is of the opinion that this was not just a random, off-the-cuff sort of comment that Colbert made.

“They wrote this. This was not a rant that he came up with on the top of this head. They wrote this. I’m going to continue to do what I do with anything Colbert. I’m going to refuse to watch the SOB.”

However, despite the opinions left on social media under the #FireColbert hashtag, Stephen Colbert appears to be just as popular as ever after joking about President Trump and Putin.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]