Blake Shelton And Miranda Lambert Set To Reunite At The 2017 CMT Awards

The 2017 CMT Awards are almost upon us and this year will feature an epic reunion between Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert. Among the many singers performing at this year’s event, Artist Direct reported that Lambert and Shelton are slated to perform at country music’s big night. Will they actually cross paths?

Organizers have already started to announce the lineup for the 2017 CMT Awards. Apart from Shelton and Lambert, other performers include Luke Bryan, Brett Eldredge, and Thomas Rhett. The ceremony will be hosted by Charles Esten, who is known for his role in the hit television series Nashville.

There’s no telling if Shelton and Lambert will actually speak to each other during the event. It’s definitely a possibility, especially given the ceremony’s usual irreverent tone, but we won’t know for sure until June.

In the meantime, OK Magazine reported that Lambert is getting ready to tie the knot with Anderson East. The country star hinted at a wedding when she wore a bridal-like white gown during the Academy of Country Music Awards last month – and she’s reportedly told Shelton the good news.

"For tonight you're gonna stay with me"- Rod Stewart. ????@bfluke #highwayvagabondtour #weshouldbefriends #weshouldbefringe #texasbama #getagrip A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Mar 15, 2017 at 10:46pm PDT

“Miranda has refused to speak to Blake since their divorce,” an insider explained. “But she’s happy to hit him with the news that she’s fully ready to replace him!”

Shelton and Lambert parted ways in the summer of 2015. Lambert started dating East about five months after the breakup. Blake Shelton, on the other hand, moved on to Gwen Stefani a few months after the divorce and their romance played out on the set of The Voice. In fact, Shelton’s heated romance with the No Doubt alum is one reason why Lambert wants to marry first.

“It infuriated Miranda that Blake started dating this gorgeous pop star before the ink was dry on their divorce papers,” a source shared.

Reports of a feud surfaced after Lambert’s appearance at the ACMs. During her acceptance speech, Extra TV reported that Lambert mentioned how her breakup with Shelton inspired many of the tracks on her award winning album. “Thank you for letting me use my heartbreak and sharing it with me,” she told the audience.

Lambert also addressed her breakup with Shelton after the ceremony. Speaking to reporters backstage, the country star admitted that the split provided fuel for her music and that she wasn’t afraid to tell the truth in her songs.

“To me, country music is about truth and about what’s really going on whether it’s happy or sad or somewhere in the middle, and so for me, just in this past couple of years, it’s happened to be a little more sad than happy, but now it’s moving in another direction,” she explained.

@nbcthevoice #lives gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

Before winning the Album of the Year award, Lambert admitted that the divorce was difficult to get through. According to Closer Weekly, she even revealed that she started drinking more in the months after the split and took to social media to vent about her emotions.

“Facing fears and feelings,” Lambert wrote. “All of them. I got to know my guitars… Became friends with a pencil and paper… Used melodies to lead me places I had never been… Made music with my friends. Because music is medicine.”

Lambert has not commented on the CMT Awards and performing at the same event as Shelton. Given their recent divorce and the hardships it put on Lambert, there’s a good chance that she’ll do everything in her power to avoid her ex-husband at the event, especially if he brings Gwen Stefani.

Fans can watch Lambert and Shelton in action when the 2017 CMT Awards air on June 7.

[Featurerd Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]