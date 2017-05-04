The first official look of Fifty Shades Freed shows Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan getting married after the events of Fifty Shades Darker.

In the 18-second long trailer teaser, Anastasia and Christian are shown getting hitched. Ana is shown in her white gown while she looks up at her new husband with whom she earlier had BDSM relationship.

Christian’s voice is heard saying: “I solemnly vow to love you faithfully and to keep you safe for as long as we both shall live.” As Christian completes his sentence, someone grabs Ana from behind and attacks her. Based on the novel, the character who attacks her must be her former boss Jack Hyde.

I'm so ready for Fifty Shades Freed pic.twitter.com/zz4b1lmzXs — allison (@softdakota) April 27, 2017

Fifty Shades Darker was made with a production budget of $55 million and grossed over $378 million worldwide. Based on the box office success of the second part in the erotic drama series, many can say that the movie adaptation of bestselling novels did very well for the studio, but the film received negative reviews from around the world.

Rotten Tomatoes’ critical consensus reads, “Lacking enough chemistry heat or narrative friction to satisfy, the limp Fifty Shades Darker wants to be kinky but only serves as its own form of punishment.”

Will There Be Erotic Scenes In Fifty Shades Freed?

Based on the reviews, the third part can be the turning point in the story as it will showcase the characters for one last time.

In November 2015, Universal Studios announced that Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed would be shot back-to-back with principal photography scheduled to commence in early 2016. Filming began in Paris and Vancouver from February 9, 2016, to July 12, 2016, under the working title, Further Adventures of Max and Banks 2 & 3.

Actors Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan were seen filming the honeymoon scenes last year in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat in France. It was around the same time when Jamie’s wife Amelia Warner was spotted with them, and their leaked bikini pictures surfaced online.

In Fifty Shades Freed, Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele will be shown as a married couple living happily in Seattle. As a wedding present, Christian will give Ana the Seattle Independent Publishing, which they plan to rename Grey Publishing.

The couple’s happily married life will face a turmoil after Anastasia will encounter her former boss Jack Hyde at her home, who is knocked unconscious by one of her many security staff.

The later part of the film will show Ana’s pregnancy and how Christian’s dark past comes back to haunt his present life with Ana.

So, the film will have some sex scenes between Dakota and Jamie, but if the film follows the novel’s story, then the last part in the movie series will have more action than erotic sequences.

Dakota Johnson On Fifty Shades Freed:

During her recent interview with Vogue, Dakota dished out her views on the Fifty Shades and her onscreen chemistry with Jamie Dornan. During the interview, she debunked the nonsense of having an affair with Jamie.

“It’s a cool story, and I think it’s different, and different is what I’m about. Jamie and I worked so incredibly closely for so long. There were no inhibitions, and it was very honest, very trusting. But I mean, what a gamble! What if he had turned out to be a total d**k? There’s no makeup. There are no clothes to tell you a bit about the story. There’s no jewelry to give you a clue about social status. So it becomes purely about the performance.”

Directed by James Foley, Fifty Shades Freed is scheduled to release on February 9, 2018. Keep checking this space for the latest trailer of Fifty Shades Freed featuring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan.

[Featured Image by Universal Pictures]