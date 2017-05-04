Blac Chyna was spotted holding hands with her male hairstylist during their Miami getaway and many were quick to notice that Rob Kardashian was nowhere in sight. This is despite recent sightings of the pair being cozy again, sparking rumors that they have rekindled their romance.

On Wednesday, Blac Chyna took some time off her parenting duties and went on a yacht ride in Miami. The 28-year-old reality star was accompanied by her close friends including model Lira Galore and hairdresser Kellon Deryck.

The mother of two flaunted her post-baby figure in a black mini dress which exposes her bra. Blac Chyna also donned eight-inch platform heels and let down her long black hair to complete the look.

During the getaway, many were also quick to notice how Blac Chyna appeared to be really close to her hunky hairstylist. The Lashed Bar owner was even photographed holding hands with Kellon Deryck as they make their way to the dock. The two seemed to be really comfortable with each other’s company to a point where they held hands in public.

Blac Chyna was also spotted hugging another male companion on board the yacht. The group appears to be having a great time under the sun as they partied the day away. However, noticeably missing from the scene is Blac Chyna’s on-again beau Rob Kardashian.

It can be recalled that Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian fueled speculations that they rekindled their romance when they were spotted out and about in a romantic date night at the famous Tao in Los Angeles. The couple reportedly cozied up in the said restaurant and even shared multiple Snapchats of their PDA-filled night out. In one of the videos, the Rob & Chyna stars can be seen holding each other’s hands. However, Blac Chyna’s engagement ring was still nowhere to be found.

Although the on-and-off couple hasn’t really confirmed the real score between them, many assume that they are indeed in better terms than before based on their latest social media activities.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, who have faced multiple breaks in their relationship before, reportedly called it quits for good in February. However, things took a different turn when they shocked everyone with a series of flirty Snapchat videos implying that they are back on. Just recently, Rob Kardashian also took to Instagram and shared a picture of Blac Chyna and called her “my babe.”

Despite all the rumors and obvious proof that the two are back together, Blac Chyna continues to be bombarded with allegations of hooking up with other men. Multiple reports suggested that the reality star has been spotted with different men on different occasions.

In April, Blac Chyna was also spotted with a mystery man outside a famous Los Angeles restaurant. Sources were quick to point out how surprisingly low-key and shy Blac Chyna was when they were photographed. In fact, the two tried to evade the paparazzi waiting for them outside, covering their faces as they made their way to a waiting car. There were even claims that Blac Chyna “shielded” herself to avoid being photographed, something out of her character.

Meanwhile, Rob Kardashian’s sisters — Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie — already expressed their opposition about his relationship with Blac Chyna. The Kardashian-Jenner sisters shared the same sentiment that their relationship is “unhealthy” and “toxic.”

Kim Kardashian, who used to be good friends with Blac Chyna even before she started dating Rob, pointed out that everything that happened to them was clear indications that their relationship was not meant to be.

“It’s so clear what this relationship is and that they’re just not meant to be with each other.”

Khloe, on the other hand, did not hold back in saying her brother was “taken advantage of.”

“This is such a toxic relationship. I don’t want my brother to keep getting taken advantage of. Does she keep communicating with you if you aren’t filming? To me, it doesn’t look that way.”

In the end, Rob Kardashian insisted that he will fight and stand for Blac Chyna, all for the sake of their relationship and of course, Dream.

