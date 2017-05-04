Harry Styles Fans Furious Over Tour Tickets Mishap

Harry Styles fans have been left fuming after they failed to get tickets to the One Direction star’s 2017 tour when pre-sale tickets went on sale on May 4.

A number of fans of the boyband star were hoping to get tickets to Styles upcoming tour after being given a unique pre-sale code for pre-ordering his debut solo album, though many were left disappointed and without tickets to Harry’s upcoming shows after claiming they were given codes that didn’t work or didn’t receive a pre-sale code at all.

According to Metro, only a select number of tickets were made available to Harry’s tour – which currently has shows scheduled around the world between September and December 2017 – despite Styles offering up pre-sale codes to what’s presumed to be thousands of fans who pre-ordered his self-titled album from his website.

Harry fans flocked to social media to blast the organization of the pre-sale, letting Styles and his team know that they were pretty livid to have been left empty handed after attempting to get their hands on tour tickets.

“I’m so angry, must of only been like 10 presale tickets,” Harry fan @Louise_Robo2015 hit back after failing to get tickets to Styles first solo tour, while @georgiamoonwp tweeted out of the Harry tour tickets drama, “I’m feeling like I just wasted my time and I’m so angry as well, and disappointed.”

“That pre-sale was so bad, literally there as soon as it started and it didn’t work,” Styles fan @Amyyjadeshores added of her attempts to get Harry tickets. “Waste of my time basically!!!!!!!! @Harry_Styles.”

Others even claimed on social media that the pre-sale codes they’d been given to get tickets didn’t work when it came to ordering or wrote on the 140-character site that they never received a code at all despite pre-ordering Harry’s album.

“It’s just not letting me use my code now. Is there a worse way to start your solo career than have 75% of fans be angry at you??” @mollycomer asked of Styles’ pre-sale furore.

Harry Styles has not responded to the ticket drama, though he announced his first solo tour last month by telling fans he’d be hitting the road in September and would be touring around the world with concerts scheduled in Europe, North America, Australia and Asia until the end of the year.

Styles announced the dates on Twitter on April 28, tweeting out a graphic containing his tour dates alongside the caption “/ / http://SEE.YOU.SOON / /” and a link to his official website.

Harry’s big tour announcement comes before the singer has even released his first debut album, which is expected to drop on May 12.

Styles revealed what fans can expect from the release – many of the songs of which he’ll likely sing on tour – telling Carson Daly during a radio interview last month that he wanted to be open and honest with his fans with his music.

“I wanted to write something honest and something that I wanted to listen to,” Harry said of his debut solo album, admitting that a lot of the music on the release was inspired by music he grew up listening to.

“I think it’s impossible to not be influenced by stuff you grow up listening to — stuff my parents played and stuff that I still listen to now,” Styles continued of his solo music. “We just kind of started writing and wanted to see what came out.”

“I think there’s a lot of different little bits on there. But in terms of liking it, I do, which is handy,” Styles added, admitting that he’s “pretty happy” with his solo album.

Fortunately for fans who weren’t able to land a pre-sale ticket to Harry’s upcoming world tour, they won’t have to wait too long to get their hands on tickets. The general sale for Styles’ shows are set to go live on May 5.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]