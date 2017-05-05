Adam Levine Talks Blake Shelton ‘Bullsh*t’ On ‘The Voice:’ Are Bromance Buddies Ready To Quit?

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton have entertained fans for years with their bromance on The Voice, with their banter ranging from “hey bro, how you doing buddy” types of casual greetings to outright insults (Blake is particularly fond of mocking Adam’s constantly changing hairstyles). Now Levine is dishing up the details of his bromance with Shelton amid rumors that the two buddies are ready to leave The Voice this year.

Blake and Adam have become famed for their love-hate relationship on The Voice. The country crooner once compared Levine’s frosted hair to Guy Fieri, but as Bustle pointed out, the occasional mocking seems just a way to express the “deep, deep bond” that the bromance buddies appear to have formed during their time on The Voice.

Adam has described his instant attraction to Blake as stemming from the fact that Shelton isn’t a typical country musician. And in Levine’s eyes, their friendship quickly followed.

“I was instantly very taken by him ’cause he was definitely not your typical country artist… and the second we met, we were friends,” said Adam.

So why do the two bicker so much on The Voice? Levine revealed that he views all the banter as coming from love rather than hate.

“All of the bullsh*t that we do comes from a place of love.”

But it’s not just a one-sided bromance. Blake has been just as vocal as Adam about the relationship. However, while Levine tends to avoid gushing at length, his pal showed no restraint when he discussed the bromance.

Blake proclaimed that he wanted to kiss Adam regardless of whether it was a mutual exchange.

“I want to kiss him. I want to kiss him so bad. I don’t care if it’s mutual or not,” gushed the country crooner.

“I have a man crush on Adam.”

As for what happens when they’re not filming The Voice, the two seem to keep up the bromance banter. Earlier this year, Blake and gal pal Gwen Stefani even took time to attend Levine’s Walk of Fame Ceremony, and of course Adam’s bromance buddy had to joke about the prestigious event.

“Imagine my disappointment when I found out this wasn’t a roast,” he teased Levine.

Despite their open enjoyment of their bromance on The Voice, rumors have soared for months that Adam and Blake both are leaving this year, and possibly even taking Gwen with them out the exit door. The country music superstar and Levine have even discussed their possible replacements on The Voice, reported Yahoo.

The Voice has played musical chairs with its coaches, but the two self-proclaimed “rusty old men” Blake and Adam have remained throughout the shake-ups. Now, in their twelfth cycle of The Voice, the pals contemplated the question of who could keep their coach chairs warm.

“Well, I am irreplaceable,” proclaimed Levine. “I’m an excellent coach.”

However, after insisting that he wins “almost” every cycle, Adam revealed that if he does leave, it will be permanent.

“If I take a season off, it will be for every season thereafter, in perpetuity, for the rest of my life.”

Gwen praised Levine’s passion and competitive spirit, calling Adam “the most competitive person” she has ever met.

“He’s passionate. And that’s probably why he’s made it this far in life,” commented Gwen.

But if Levine does give up his chair, he’s got a few possible substitute coaches.

“I would entrust my position with very few people,” cautioned Adam. “Maybe, like, I’d let Bruno Mars in the door. I think he’s great.”

And beyond Bruno Mars, there’s one individual who is worthy of Levine’s chair, according to Adam.

“We’ll see how many kids Justin Timberlake has, if he can handle another job. Maybe Justin can do it. And yeah, that’s pretty much it.”

As for Levine’s bromance buddy, there’s just one possible replacement.

“We need somebody that’s, like, going to come in swinging. So I’m gonna say David Lee Roth!” declared Blake.

While Levine and the country crooner are talking about their possible replacements on The Voice, there are two other coaches on the show this cycle: Gwen and Alicia Keys. As the Inquisitr reported, Alicia shocked fans of The Voice by suddenly announcing her departure after the finale this month.

“Who knows what the future holds, but I know this one is my final season,” stated Keys.

And it wasn’t just fans who were surprised by the bombshell announcement from Alicia. Levine also protested Keys’ departure.

“I’ll tell you what the future holds: you being on the f**k[ing] show!”

While Adam’s protest of Alicia’s farewell announcement offered no hint that he would leave The Voice as well, sources cited by the TV Cheat Sheet claimed that Levine has been unhappy on the singing competition.

One of the insiders even said that Adam and his bromance buddy are considering quitting, with Gwen trotting along with them out the exit door of The Voice.

“Both Adam and Blake feel that they have run their course as judges and are highly considering both exiting at the same time, along with Gwen,” said the source.

But Levine reportedly has a unique reason for wanting to leave The Voice, and that’s the confirmed return of Miley Cyrus, according to the insider.

“Adam does not really want to return if they bring Miley back. He is that over it.”

As for why Levine allegedly dislikes Cyrus so much that he would quit The Voice over her return, it’s a personality problem, said the source.

“Adam really cannot stand Miley because he thinks that she is the most obnoxious person ever,” clarified the insider.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]