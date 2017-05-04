Andrea Boehlke is about to do what only six other Survivor castaways in history have done. The 27-year-old has done so well in Survivor: Game Changers that she is now set to earn a highly coveted honor.

After winning Immunity and surviving Wednesday night’s episode, Andrea will have played 99 days of Survivor. This means that next week’s episode will mark her 100th day on the show, a distinction very few players have ever achieved. She now has the seventh-best career longevity on Survivor, according to fansite True Dork Times, surpassing Coach Wade (96 days played) and Colby Donaldson (98 days played) with this week’s episode.

Fellow Survivor castaways who have played over 100 days include Rupert Boneham with 104.5, Amanda Kimmel with 108, Cirie Fields and Parvati Shallow with 114, Boston Rob Mariano with 117 and Ozzy Lusth with 128. Ozzy hurdled over Boston Rob’s record this season before being voted out on Day 24, while Cirie is quickly on her way to becoming the Survivor contestant with the second most days played.

Considering Survivor seasons are only 39 days long, it is only possible to get to 100 days through playing at least three times. What may be more impressive for both Andrea and Cirie is that neither has made it to Final Tribal Council (Day 39) on any of their seasons, while Ozzy, Boston Rob, Parvati, and Amanda all have. There’s still a chance that one or both of them could make it to the end of Survivor: Game Changers, as they are among the final nine players left in the game.

Andrea is also one of only four players to have played in at least three seasons and made the merge each time, alongside Amanda, Parvati, and Ozzy. Cirie has played four times but did not make the merge in Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains. The same goes for Boston Rob in Heroes vs. Villains and Rupert in Blood vs. Water.

Andrea was mostly under the radar in the pre-merge of Survivor: Game Changers, though she has emerged as a power player in the individual portion of the game. She helped spearhead an alliance between her, Cirie, Zeke Smith, Aubry Bracco, and Michaela Bradshaw, who successfully flipped Sarah Lacina and gained an advantage over the other alliance. After receiving word that Zeke was turning on her, she became angry and launched a plan to blindside Zeke. The plan worked and Zeke became the 11th castaway eliminated from Survivor: Game Changers and the fourth member of the jury.

However, it is now getting to the point in the game that Andrea has the most trouble with. She has traditionally gotten to the mid-merge with a strong alliance in each of her Survivor seasons, but she always comes up short of making it to those final days. In Redemption Island, Andrea was the first person voted out from her alliance when there were seven players left. She then returned from Redemption Island only to be promptly voted out at the Final Five. In Caramoan, Andrea was part of the majority alliance through most of the game but she got antsy at the Final Seven and wanted to blindside an ally, Brenda Lowe. Others got nervous about Andrea playing the game too hard, and they blindsided her with a Hidden Immunity Idol in her pocket.

Survivor fans have now seen Andrea turn on an ally already, though her plans ultimately worked out this time. Yet, she has not only become a strategic threat but a physical threat as well, having gone on every reward in the post-merge and won two Immunity Challenges. Andrea may be making the bullseye on her back a little bigger, but every week she survives she gets closer and closer to finally making it to that elusive Final Tribal Council.

Survivor: Game Changers airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

[Featured Image by CBS Entertainment]